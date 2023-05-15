Pak National Assembly Passes Resolution To Condemn Vandalism Following Imran Khan's Arrest

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a resolution in the country’s Parliament to condemn the vandalism and destruction caused following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. On May 9, the cricketer-turned-politician was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadri Trust case. Following Khan’s arrest, his supporters staged multiple demonstrations across the country. Some of these protests even turned violent making Pakistan burn like never before.

“Expressing grave concern and outrage over the negative impact of the recent incidents of vandalism and burning of infrastructure on the socio-economic development, public welfare and stability of the country,” the Monday resolution reads. “This House also condemns unequivocally the acts of vandalism, destruction and burning of infrastructure that have taken place across Pakistan following the arrest of NAB-accused Imran Khan Niazi,” the statement further reads. The resolution was presented by the Minister of the National Assembly Ms. Wajiha Qamar.

National Assembly passes the resolution condemning the recent incidents of vandalism, destruction and burning of infrastructure that have taken place across the country.

The resolution was presented by MNA Wajiha Qamar.



National Assembly passes the resolution condemning the recent incidents of vandalism, destruction and burning of infrastructure that have taken place across the country.



Pak PM to take charge of the issue

Meanwhile Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). According to Pakistani News outlet, Dunya News, the meeting will be convened on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 3 pm at the PM House. The meeting will be chaired by the PM himself and will deliberate on the country’s law and order situation amid the ongoing ruckus. Earlier today, the Prime Minister decided to postpone the NSC meeting in light of the ongoing protests. Sharif then went on to call a meeting of the federal cabinet instead.