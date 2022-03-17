Pak PM Imran Khan To Address Public Rally In Kurram On March 18 Amid Political Turmoil

Amid the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan, the PTI administration announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public rally in Kurram under the public relations campaign on Friday, March 18. After holding rallies in Mandi Bahauddin, Melsi, Dir-e-Hafizabad, and Swat, Imran Khan will now attend a political rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district.

In a Twitter post, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said, "And now it is the turn of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa! Let's thank the opposition for bringing no-confidence together. After successful public rallies in Mandi Bahauddin, Melsi, Dir-e-Hafizabad, Swat, tomorrow Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public rally in Karam under the public relations campaign."

اور اب باری ہے کرم خیبرپختونخوا کی! آئیے مل کر اپوزیشن کو عدم اعتماد لانے پر شکریہ بولیں-منڈی بہاوالدین,میلسی, دیر٫حافظ آباد,سوات کے کامیاب عوامی جلسوں کے بعد کل وزیراعظم عمران خان عوامی رابطہ مہم کے تحت انشاءاللہ کرم میں جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے- pic.twitter.com/Yb2w6uhq4k — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 17, 2022

Earlier on March 15, senator Javed Khan had announced that the voting for no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is scheduled to occur after March 27.

Imran Khan barred from attending Kurram rally

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Wednesday, March 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan from attending a public meeting in K-P’s Kurram district. Through the principal, District Returning Officer Karam Khushalzada issued notices to Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan. This was done in light of the upcoming local government elections of K-P.

In a previous letter, the commission had informed the premier that after the issuance of the election schedule, he, including other public officer-holders are not allowed to visit any area of any local council or announce any development scheme.

The electoral watchdog had warned PM Imran that if he violated any provisions of the revised code, legal proceedings under sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act 2017 could be initiated against him.

Furthermore, the commission issued a new code of conduct after consultation with all political parties, stating that public office-holders would not be permitted to partake in the election campaign. However, members of parliament would be allowed to participate in them.

Earlier last week, the ECP sent a notice to PM Imran Khan for participating in a political rally in Lower Dir in connection to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections. On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded the ECP to take strict action against Prime Minister Imran Khan for disobeying its order.

(Image: AP/Representative)