Pak PM Sharif Assures Premier Li Of Full Security And Cooperation To Chinese Investors

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured Chinese premier Li Keqiang of full security and cooperation to the Chinese investors, amid a spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country in recent months.

The two leaders held a comprehensive telephone conversation and discussion was characterised by warmth and cordiality, the PM Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister emphasised Pakistan's unswerving focus on timely progress of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and "assured the Chinese Premier that Pakistan would provide a completely secure and conducive business environment for Chinese investors." Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on a host of projects being carried out under the aegis of the CPEC. Militants have often targeted Chinese workers involved in different projects in Pakistan.

Recent reports said trouble is brewing between the all-weather friends with China increasingly getting critical of Pakistan's failure in protecting Chinese workers who came under periodic attacks from the militant groups.

With recurring attacks, China is reportedly pressing Pakistan to permit the Chinese security agencies to provide security for their personnel which according to press reports, Islamabad is resisting as it meant boots on the ground for Chinese armed forces.

During their talk, Premier Li assured the Prime Minister that "China viewed Pakistan not only as a strategic friend but as a country whose stability and economic welfare was of utmost importance to the region and to China" and he would always stand in solidarity with Pakistan.

Recalling his visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li, Prime Minister Sharif underscored Pakistan's commitment to fostering closer ties with China, and reiterated Pakistan's unstinting support on China's core interests.

They also discussed regional issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

Noting the 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan' being held in Geneva on January 9, the Prime Minister briefed Premier Li on the latest progress in post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation work and conveyed Pakistan's profound gratitude for China’s prompt and generous support for the flood-affected people, it said.

Premier Li assured Sharif of China's continued support for Pakistan’s reconstruction efforts and the success of the Conference.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication to fast-track the bilateral cooperation agenda for mutual benefit of the peoples of Pakistan and China in 2023 and beyond.

The two leaders exchanged New Year greetings, noting that bilateral relations had grown to new heights in 2022, and agreeing to maintain the steady momentum of bilateral cooperation in 2023, according to the statement. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH

