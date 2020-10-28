Pak PM Writes To Islamic States Over Discrimination Against Muslims, Mum On Uyghur Cruelty

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, wrote to the leaders of Muslim states highlighting his concern against the 'growing Islamophobia'. The Pakistan PM claimed that it was the marginalizations of Muslims and discriminatory actions against the community that was leading to radicalizations and eventually increasing the 'space for extremists'. However, Khan failed to address or even mention the ongoing atrocities against Uyghur Muslims by his 'all-weather friend' China.

PM Khan's letter to leaders of the Muslim world comes in the backdrop of alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad by France President Emmanuel Macron. In light of the aforementioned incident, he also hit out at Macron, alleging that the leadership of European countries lacks the 'understanding' of intrinsic 'deep passion, love and devotion of Muslims'. He also alleged that mosques are being closed in Europe and Muslim women are being denied their right to wear the choice of clothing.

Calling upon his fellow leaders, the Pakistan PM urged them to take a collective initiative in raising their voice and explaining leaders of the non-Muslim countries the significance of the Quran for their community. "I urge all our Muslim leaders as a collectivity, to raise our voice and explain to the leadership of the non-Muslim, especially western states, the deep-seated reverence and love all Muslims feel for their divine book, the Holy Quran... It is time to reach out to 'the other' and end cycles of violence bred of ignorance and hate."

My letter to leaders of Muslim states to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states esp Western states causing increasing concern amongst Muslims the world over. pic.twitter.com/OFuaKGu2c1 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 28, 2020

READ | China Threatens Uighur Muslims Across The Globe, Reveals Damning Leaked Data Report

Pak lodges protest

On October 26, Pakistan had summoned French envoy Marc Baréty to lodge “strong protest” against Macron’s comment on radical Islamists and cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the French Ambassador was called in to convey deep concerns over the “systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts” of republication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad by certain “irresponsible elements.”

READ | US Needs To Recognise 'genocide', Take Strong Action Against China: Uyghur Leader

China's atrocities against Uyghur Muslims

Over one million people from the Uyghur and Turkish Muslim communities in western Xinjiang have been allegedly detained in camps since 2017, under a systematic crackdown on ethnic minorities which world leaders have termed as cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has repeatedly turned down the requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite growing backlash from international communities.

READ | Indian-Americans Protest China's Aggression Against India; Human Right Violations Of Uyghurs

READ | UN Watch Official Blasts China Over Uyghur Rights Abuse, Slams Countries Backing Beijing