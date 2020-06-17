China Threatens Uighur Muslims Across The Globe, Reveals Damning Leaked Data Report

China's cruelty towards the Uighur Muslims residing across Europe has been exposed in United States through the leaked documents- 'the Karakax list'. According to reports, the list contains private data on more than 300 individuals with relatives abroad. The list from the western region of Xinjiang shows exiled Uighurs report surveillance by the Chinese state, that threatened to harm their relatives in Xinjiang if they make noise about Chinese repression, as per international media reports.

The leaked documents from Xinjiang further disclosed the reasons as to why the Chinese government detained thousands of Uighurs. The government has signaled that Uighurs who 'leave' the country and do not return as a 'security risk' in Xinjiang. This is due to their possible ties to ostracized groups considered as 'separatists' by Beijing. The documents also included the details about family members, social circles and religious beliefs, as well as perceived crimes of the Uighur Muslims residing abroad.

Uighurs Muslims in Xinjiang are being punished because of the activities of family members residing abroad, which clearly suggests that that the Chinese state and intelligence agencies have created a surveillance network in the West, according to the media report.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), which works to protect the rights of the Uighurs has alleged that Beijing targets Uighurs living in the West and demands information on their community, promising safety for their relatives in Xinjiang in return. The Uighurs community is a majority in the Xinjiang province, dwelled in the western part of China and is officially designated as an autonomous region.

Several international human rights organisations have accused China of its atrocities on the Uighurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination.

Over the last three years under President Xi Jinping's rule million of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang, as per reports. This is done to show absolutely no mercy in the struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism", revealed the leaked documents released in the international media.

(With inputs from ANI/ Image credit AP)