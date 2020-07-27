Pak Presents ICJ Review Ordinance In Parliament To Allow Kulbhushan Jadhav File For Review

In a significant development in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Pakistan government has presented the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Review and Re-consideration Ordinance 2020 on the National Assembly on Monday. This ordinance will allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to file an appeal in a high court against his conviction. Recently, Pakistan blocked the Indian lawyer assigned to Jadhav from filing a review petition.

MEA calls out Pakistan for blocking Kulbhushan Jadhav's lawyer from filing review plea

Pakistan tables ICJ review ordinance in National Assembly

Bill to give right of appeal to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav under ICJ (International Court of Justice ) ruling presented in Pakistan national Assembly: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

India gets second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, meeting with officials underway

What is the ICJ review ordinance 2020?

As necessitated by the 2019 ICJ's ruling, Pakistan had to give India to consular access to Jadhav while hearing the appeal against the death sentence handed to him through a military court trial court. The ordinance has been failed to be presented in Pakistan's lower house twice in May, due to opposition as per reports. Moreover, reports state that the major opposition parties are geared up to strongly oppose the ordinance citing 'national security' reasons. The Opposition allegedly believe that the Imran Khan government will attempt to facilitate a reprieve for Jadhav through a secret deal assumably with India after passing the Ordinance.

Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘visibly under stress’, Pakistan denied unimpeded consular access

Pakistan fails to provide meaningful consular access

On July 16, Pakistan once again failed to fulfill its obligations pertaining to the ICJ verdict by not providing unimpeded, unhindered, and unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The MEA stated that Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanor were present in close proximity to Jadhav and the consular officers. Moreover, Jadhav also allegedly missed the deadline to file the review petition in the Islamabad High Court amid the confusion over the date. India has been granted two consular meetings with Jadhav till date.

Pakistan says it'll deny India 2nd Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access

India wins at ICJ in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

The International Court of Justice had on July 17, 2019, gave a unanimous decision (15-1) in favour of India. Pronouncing its verdict in the matter, the ICJ had called out Pakistan for violating the Vienna Convention, declaring that Pakistan had breached the Vienna Convention by not informing India about Jadhav's detention. The ICJ also verified the legality of India approaching the court in the matter and reaffirmed its jurisdiction in the case, ordering Pakistan to provide India consular access to Jadhav. Pakistan was furthermore asked to review and reconsider its conviction of the sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav and declared a continued stay on the execution of Jadhav.