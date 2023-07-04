Pak Woman Illegally Enters India With 4 Children After Meeting A Man On PUBG

A Pakistani woman who has been identified as Seema Haider has been arrested in Rabupura which is located on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The woman befriended a person named Sachin through the gaming app PUBG Mobile and in turn convinced him to make a way for her to come to India. She eventually was entered India via Nepal along with four children. However, it is still not clear if these four children belong to her or not.

It was hectic for Rabupura Police to get hold of Haider as she disappeared immediately after she came to India. The law enforcement officials then went on to get a hold of Sachin and tried to interrogate him about the whereabouts of Haider. On Monday morning, Rabupura Police finally managed to get hold of Seema Haider along with four children who accompanied her.

So far, the Rabupura Police have not revealed several aspects of the case. The officials, however, have confirmed that they will release more details about the case after the interrogation of Haider is concluded.

"Today, we have got hold of a Pakistani woman who had befriended a person identified as Sachin through PUBG. She is now being interrogated and asked several questions. She came illegally to India via Nepal. If required we will be putting more information about Seema Haider on a public platform" said a senior official from Rabupura Police.

The senior police officials, however, have confirmed that they have also got in touch with other central agencies over the case and are also sharing the vital detail with them.