Pakistan: 11 Police Officers Taken Hostage During Anti-France Protests, Later Released

Officials said on April 19 that 11 Pakistani police officers have been released after they were seized by supporters of the radical Islamist group during their campaign to get the French ambassador expelled. As the nation has been rocked with several days of anti-French protests, the officers were reportedly grabbed as hostages on April 18 by the supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during violent demonstrations in Lahore. Several videos circulating on social media and reports confirmed unofficially by the law enforcement show some of them bloodied and bruised. Some even had bandages around their heads.

Further pushing the country into chaos, the Pakistan police on April 18 had even opened fire at the protesting crowd in Lahore. The Pakistani government on April 14 banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose leader, Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador. As per reports, Rizvi was detained for hours after making his demands promoting anti-French sentiments and bringing thousands of TLP supporters to the streets across the nation. This triggered his supporters to flood the streets and demonstrate violently.

Govt ‘negotiated’ with TLP

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the seized police officers were released on Monday after the authorities ‘negotiated’ with the TLP after banning the groups last week and labelled it as a terrorist organisation. In a video posted on Twitter, Rashid had said that “Negotiations have been started with TLP; the first round completed successfully..."They have released 11 policemen who were made hostages.” He also said that the second round of talks will take place later on April 19. However, as per reports, it still remains unclear what the two parties will discuss.

Previously, TLP had set a deadline on April 20 for the expulsion of the French ambassador. The radical Islamist group has been behind an anti-France campaign for several months. The strong anti-french sentiment has been simmering among Pakistan nations for several months now and was also fueled By French President Emmanuel macron’s support to the French Weekly magazine’s right to republish the caricatures that depict Prophet Mohammad that Pakistanis consider blasphemous. French embassy even warned the citizens to leave the country amid the unrest. The Pakistani government on April 14 banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose leader, Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Image credits: Instagram/AP