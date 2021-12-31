Pakistan: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Severe Explosion In Quetta's Jinnah Road

A severe blast in Pakistan's Quetta city, the capital of Balochistan province, took the lives of at least four individuals, while injuring 15 more, according to PTI. The police informed that the explosion has occurred beside a vehicle which was parked near the Science College on Jinnah Road. The dead, as well as the injured, were taken to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

As per the witnesses, the bomb had smashed the glass windows of a nearby building. After the incident, officials claimed that the majority of the victims had shrapnel and nail wounds. Police further stated that rescuers as well as security personnel have arrived at the scene of the explosion, and officials are investigating the cause of the blast. However, no organisations or individuals have claimed accountability of this tragic incident, Xinhua reported.

Furthermore, in a statement released shortly after the tragedy, Balochistan Health Department media coordinator Dr. Wasim Baig verified the number of fatalities. Meanwhile, Mir Ziaullah Langove, Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs, stated that the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled device. Langove even paid a visit to the bomb scene and expressed his condolences for the lives lost, Dawn reported.

Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo criticises blast

According to Geo News, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken note of the occurrence and has directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report on the incident. The blast was also criticised by Bizenjo, who called it an "act of terrorism," as per the Dawn. Bizenjo stated in a statement that he was grieved by the deaths of innocent people and urged for harsh punishment to those responsible for this act.

Balochistan Chief Minister has also voiced unhappiness with the security measures in Quetta city. He also instructed Langove to assess the city's security strategy and improve security preparations, Dawn reported. Further, Bizenjo also issued guidelines to ensure that the injured ones receive adequate medical treatment, and also instructed the regional health minister to supervise their treatment.

(Image: PTI/ Representative Image)