Pakistan Abusing Blasphemy Laws To Persecute Religious Minorities: US Rights Commission

Religious freedom conditions have worsened in Pakistan as the government systematically enforces 'blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws', a report released by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said on Wednesday.

"Religious freedom conditions in Pakistan continued to worsen. The government systematically enforced blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws and failed to protect religious minorities from abuses by non-state actors. There was a sharp rise in targeted killings, blasphemy cases, forced conversions, and hate speech targeting religious minorities," the 2021 Annual Report stated.

According to USCIRF, Pakistan's treatment of religious minorities is evident by its treatment of the Ahmadiyya community, who continue to face severe persecution for their beliefs and self-identification as Muslims.

"The year saw a surge in targeted killings of Ahmadis. Between July and November, five Ahmadis were murdered, including 57-year-old Tahir Naseem, an American citizen accused of blasphemy who was shot in a courtroom in July. In May, the government formed the National Minorities Commission (NMC) required by a 2014 Supreme Court decision, however Ahmadis were excluded," the report noted.

It further stated that Pakistan's religiously discriminatory legislation - the blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws – combined with the new media rules, contributed to horrible human rights abuses, creating an atmosphere of intolerance for religious minorities that often leads to violence and discrimination.

More than 40 blasphemy FIRs were registered in August mostly targeting the Shia minority during the month of Muharram. Last year, at least 30 Christians, including seven on death row, were imprisoned in Pakistan on charges of blasphemy, said the report. It also highlighted that the issue of abduction, forced conversion to Islam, rape, and forced marriage remain an imminent threat for religious minority women and children, particularly from the Hindu and Christian faiths.

"Pakistani courts systematically failed to protect and provide justice to victims, who are often forced to testify that they converted voluntarily to protect themselves and their families from further harm.

In April, a 14-year-old Christian schoolgirl was abducted at gunpoint. She told the police she was drugged, raped, and forced to sign papers that her abductor later used to allege that she was 19 and voluntarily married and converted her. Yet, the court ordered that she be returned to her abductor.

US rights commission demands repeal of blasphemy law

The US rights commission has recommended the US government, repeal the blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws in Pakistan. Until the law is repealed, Pakistan must enact reforms to make blasphemy a bailable offence, require evidence by accusers, ensure proper investigation by senior police officials, allow authorities to dismiss unfounded accusations, and enforce the existing Penal Code articles criminalising perjury and false accusations.

It also demanded the release of blasphemy prisoners and other individuals imprisoned for their religion or belief. The 2021 Annual Report further recommends holding accountable individuals who incite or participate in vigilante violence, targeted killings, forced conversions, and other hate crimes.

"Impose targeted sanctions on Pakistani government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals' assets and/or barring their entry into the United States under human rights-related financial and visa authorities, citing specific religious freedom violations," the report suggested.

