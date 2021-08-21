Pakistan: Another Video Of Assault On Woman Triggers Uproar On Social Media

After a horrific video of a woman being assaulted by men in Lahore went viral, another video has surfaced of another woman being the subject of an assault. The video, which has been shared on social media, showed two women travelling in an open rickshaw on a busy road when a man jumped onto the floorboard of the vehicle and apparently kissed the woman on the cheek. Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a rickshaw, can be seen in the clip, which was reportedly shot somewhere in Lahore.

According to ANI, the women are visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling and leering at the women. In the video, a man is seen jumping onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissing the woman. Startled, she and the woman beside her then could be heard screaming, however, no one was seen intervening.

Moreover, the clip also showed one of the women taking her slipper off and threatening to hit a motorcycle with it. The woman, however, was harassed. At one point in time, she even gets extremely upset and tries to leave the rickshaw in despair but is stopped from doing so by her companion. The rickshaw is seen surrounded by men in cars and motorcycles carrying the national flag, which indicates that the incident took place during Independence Day celebrations.

The video has triggered anger and uproar on social media, with many calling for the government to take strict action against sexual harassers. One user said, “Where are All those men and women who were spitting hate in a Space last night?? Are these women TikTokers too?? What did they do to invite such behaviour?? Are women safe?? Is anyone listening??” Another simply called the incident “terrifying”.

“Yes, all men.” Because it’s only a small percentage of men who actually attack women, it’s the majority that let it happen.

"Yes, all men." Because it's only a small percentage of men who actually attack women, it's the majority that let it happen.

And not just let it happen but hyped the situation and recorded it as if they were carrying a winning trophy.

Disgusted , Furious , Heartbroken , Ashamed !

Disgusted, Furious, Heartbroken, Ashamed!

Ashamed of being a man today, ashamed that the men of this country keep doing these horrible acts every other day, ashamed that the law of my country does not hang these predators so that this doesn't happen again

The assault of a young women by a mob at Minar-e-Pakistan should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society. Those responsible must be brought to justice. The women of Pakistan feel insecure and it is all our responsibility to ensure safety and equal rights to all.

400 men sexually assaulted 1 woman. Just reflect on those numbers again.. four HUNDRED men and one woman. This is the reality of women's safety in countries like Pakistan.

Tiktoker assaulted by 400 men in Pakistan

The recent incident comes after a woman was sexually assaulted and groped by a crowd of over 400 men while making a Tik Tok video at a park in Lahore. The assault took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park when the woman was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan. However, things turned sour when hundreds of people arrived at the location and started assaulting her. Things reached a tremendously low point when they started tearing away her clothes and then threw her in the air. Also, belongings, including jewellery, mobile phone, identity card, and some cash, of the woman and her friends were snatched away.

A video of the atrocious incident has now gone viral on the internet, showing a huge crowd surrounding her. They were seen groping and molesting her brutally. Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Lorry Adda police station against the unidentified mob for assaulting and stealing from her. An FIR was registered under sections 354 A, 382, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

