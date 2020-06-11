Pakistan Army Battling With COVID-19, Many Soldiers And Officers Infected

Pakistan Army is battling with the worst coronavirus pandemic with a large number of its men having been infected with the disease. Intelligence inputs suggest that a large number of Pakistan Army personal and Officers have been infected with Corona Virus and several of them have lost their lives.

As per intelligence inputs available, in the Sindh regiment which is based in Rawalakot over 210 soldiers have been tested Coronavirus positive.

'Not disclosing figures'

"Pakistan Army is seriously battling with Coronavirus and a large number of Pakistan Army soldiers have been infected with COVID19 but the Pakistan Army is not disclosing the figures. Around 210 soldiers and officers in Rawalakot based Sindh Regiment of Pakistan Army has been infected with COVID19. Two days ago, a JCO of the same regiment died of COVID19 and his body was secretly buried," a source told Republic World.

"These figures are of the Sindh regiment alone which is based on Punch district's capital city Rawalakote in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The number in Pakistan is much higher than being shown by Pakistan," he added.

The sources added that there are specific inputs of Pakistan army jawans being infected with COVID-19 in other units as well, but the Pakistan army was not disclosing the exact details.

"There have been instances where the soldiers and Jawans have died inside the unit because of COVID-19 and their burial has taken place clandestinely", the source said.

Recently there were inputs that a large number of trained terrorists who were waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side and were waiting in the launch pads have also been infected with Corona Virus.

"There have been inputs that a large number of terrorists who are houses in various launch pads near the line of control and waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side have been infected with Coronavirus", the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh had said. There were also inputs that many of the terrorists in the launch pads have infected their handlers from the Pakistan army.

The security forces have also adopted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while handling the bodies of dead terrorists. "Full precautions are being followed while handling the bodies of the dead terrorists, we don't touch them or any other item recovered from them, there is a set SOP that is being followed while handling their bodies," a source said.

