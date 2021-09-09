Pakistan Bans Male Teachers From Wearing Jeans, T-shirt; Tights Prohibited For Women Staff

In a strong crackdown, Pakistan has issued a detailed dress code for school and college teachers in Islamabad, banning educationists from wearing jeans, tights, t-shirts and slippers during duty hours. According to a report in Dawn, Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has prohibited both male and female teachers from wearing jeans and has issued a detailed set of instructions for teaching, non-teaching staff with regards to dress code and personal hygiene.

The letter by the FDE has said that all heads of institutions/section in-charges must ensure that every staff member observes "reasonably good measures in their physical appearance and personal hygiene.” This includes regular haircut, beard trimming, nail cutting, shower and use of deodorants and perfumes.

Female teachers banned from wearing tights

The letter has recommended a formal dress for female teachers and women staffers which includes “appropriate simple and decent" shalwar kameez, trouser, shirt with dupatta/shawl. The FDE has said that purdah observing females are allowed to wear scarf/hijab while ensuring its clean and neat appearance. Wearing jeans and tights are not allowed in any case. Pakistan has also issued guidelines for footwear stating that only formal shoes (pumps, loafers and mules) and comfortable shoes (sneakers and sandals) can be worn. Wearing slippers has been prohibited.

During winters, coats, blazers as well as sweaters, jerseys, cardigans and shawls of only "decent colours and design" are allowed. “It is recommended that all teaching staff must wear teaching gown while teaching in the class and lab coats while taking practical periods in laboratories,” the letter added.

Male teachers banned from wearing jeans, T-shirts

A similar set of instructions has been issued for male teachers and staffers who have also been prohibited from wearing jeans. The letter, as per Dawn read, “Wear appropriate, simple and decent shalwar kameez preferably with a waistcoat in accordance with the weather conditions. Wear a dress shirt (full sleeves preferably with tie) and trousers (dress and cotton pants only). Wearing jeans is not allowed in any case." For summers, male staffers have been allowed to wear a half sleeves dress shirt or a bush shirt but t-shirts of all types are not allowed. Wearing slippers has also been prohibited for male staffers.

"For males, wearing shalwar kameez with waistcoat, pant and shirt with tie (preferably jacket/coat) was mandatory. For females, event-appropriate decent dress (shalwar kameez, trouser, shirt) with dupatta/shawl must be observed. Moreover, fancy or party dresses in official gatherings and meetings of the schools and colleges have been strongly discouraged.