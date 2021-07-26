Pakistan: 'Barbaric Murder' Of Former Ambassador's Daughter Triggers Outrage

Pakistan nationals are engulfed in anger after the ‘barbaric’ murder of Noor Mukaddam, the daughter of a former ambassador further raising questions over the safety and security of women in the country. Her murder has prompted a fresh debate on violence against women in Pakistan with thousands of people taking to social media and demanding justice. Several others, as per news agency ANI, recalled other victims of femicide and reignited the fury over the deaths including two being killed in the recent past.

Mukaddam’s father, Shaukat Mukaddam, has served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. Reportedly, the 27-year-old was found murdered in a house in a high-profile neighbourhood in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad on July 20. The suspect, Zahir Jaffer who was also a friend of the victim, was arrested at the scene later that same day. Expressing outrage over the incident, one of the internet users termed it “another fear feast.”

"Another day. Another woman brutally killed. Another hashtag. Another trauma. Another (likely) unsolved case. Another trigger. Another fear fest. Another rage roar. Another eid. 'Protection of women' bill oppose kernay walon ko mubarik," (congratulations to the ones who always opposed the 'protection of women' bill) a netizen wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Pakistan Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari said: "The barbaric murder of young woman, Noor, in Islamabad is yet another horrifying reminder that women have been and are brutalized and killed with impunity."

"This must end. We are committed to ensuring no one is above the law & culprits having influence & power cannot simply 'get away'," Mazari said.

‘Shot and then slaughtered’

Jaffer is accused of torturing and brutally killing Noor Mukaddam and his family members and household staff have also been taken into custody for “hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime.” After her body was discovered in her home F-7/4 in Islamabad where she allegedly met with Jaffer, identified as the son of a business tycoon sectors like power, technology and agriculture. The Islamabad Police has previously said in a statement, “She [Mukaddam] was first shot and then slaughtered. While Jaffer is arrested and the case has been registered, it has also been found that the victim was murdered with a sharp object."

Taking to Twitter, the local police said last week, "As soon as the murder of a woman in Islamabad Sector 4 / F-7 was reported, senior officers rushed to the spot and started investigation. A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and shifted to the police station. The case is being registered.”

