'Pakistan Cannot Afford Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak' Says Sindh Governor

Pakistan cannot afford a lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak as the country’s economic situation is not the same as that of Europe, a Pakistani news channel quoted Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as saying on Thursday.

After observing the preparedness at Karachi airport, the Sindh Governor told the local media that poor people and daily wage workers will be affected if cities are put under lockdown.

“Prime Minister Imran is monitoring the situation on a daily basis. There is no confusion between provinces and federation,” added Imran Ismail.

He added that Pakistan can overcome Coronavirus by following the precautionary measures announced by the government. He advised the nation to avoid all kinds of gatherings to restrict the spread of the pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan

The Health Department of Sindh confirmed three more positive cases of COVID-19 virus in the province on Thursday. The new cases have taken the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Singh to 211. The Sindh province is the worst-hit regions of Pakistan.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan had risen to 301 with two confirmed deaths. The deceased persons belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan and Hangu regions. Meanwhile, more coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan as the number of patients in Balochistan province rose to 45 and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34. 33 in Punjab, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 2 in Islamabad and 1 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan is taking measures to stop the spread of the infection and lately religious affairs minister Noor ul Haq Qadri said that training programs for Haj pilgrims were suspended as part of the preventive measures. In Karachi, which is also one of the worst-hit areas, Christian leaders suspended Church services.

The Foreign office announced to hold an indirect press conference as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that reporters can submit questions through email and answers will be published on the ministry's website.

