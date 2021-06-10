Pakistan Cleric Arrested For Threatening Malala Yousafzai Over Her Views On Marriage

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai came under the scanner of Pakistan's religious leader after she expressed her disagreement with the concept of marriage in her interview with Vogue. Malala Yousafzai in her interview had said that she cannot understand why people have to get married as it is not necessary to sign any papers just to have a person in your life.

Religious leader arrested after his video instigating people to attack Malala Yousafzai goes viral

Going by the reports of the Dawn, a religious leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district has been arrested for allegedly threatening and inciting violence against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. As per the FIR copy, the religious leader named Mufti Sardar's video went viral on social media in which the religious leader was seen instigating people at a gathering in Peshawar to take the law into their own hands and attack Malala over her recent views on marriage.

The FIR quoted Mufti Sardar saying in the video, "When Malala comes to Pakistan I will be the first to attempt a suicide attack on her."

It added that Mufti did not file an application in any legal forum to organise the gathering in Peshawar and took law into his hands. After the FIR was registered, a police team raided a house and arrested him. It is to be noted that Malala Yousafzai's views on marriage also echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Assembly with members of the opposition PPP and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal urging her family to clarify their position on the issue.

In the interview, Malala Yousafzai had said, "I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

(Image Credits: AP/PTI/Rep Image)