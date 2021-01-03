Pakistan Court Slaps 1 Cr Fine On Officials For Failing To Rescue Man Kidnapped 6 Yrs Ago

The Islamabad High Court has imposed hefty fines on several authorities including the secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Defence for their failure to rescue a man who was kidnapped in broad daylight from Islamabad around 6 years ago. The local news media quoted IHC judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani as saying that in the 6-page written order the High Court is not satisfied with the working of the police department as well as the conduct of the secretaries of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence.

The Pakistan court announced this decision while disposing of the petition filed by the brother of Ghulam Qadir, who was kidnapped on August 29, 2014, by 6 men in broad daylight.

Islamabad HC imposes 10 million fine on govt authorities

While announcing the decision, the Islamabad HC said, "therefore the court declares secretary Ministery of Interior, secretary Ministry of Defence, SP (investigation), In-charge JIT (joint investigation team), Golra Police Station SHO and IO (investigation officer) jointly responsible for their failure to provide due protection to Ghulam Qadir. Directing the aforesaid officers to recover Qadir within a period of 30 days, the Pakistan court said that if the govt authorities fail to recover him, their cases will be placed before the competent authorities for initiation of departmental action under the relevant provisions of law.

(With ANI inputs)