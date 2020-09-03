Islamabad HC Reiterates India's Right To Appoint Kulbhushan Jadhav's Lawyer;case Adjourned

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday directed the Imran Khan-led government to give India another chance to appoint a legal representative for Kulbhushan Jadhav. A bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb adjourned the hearing of the matter until October 3. During the hearing, Pakistan's Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan argued that India had not responded to the offer for appointing a lawyer despite granting consular access to Jadhav.

Earlier, Pakistan promulgated the 'International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020' permitting the review of a military court's decision at the Islamabad High Court. This ordinance came in the wake of the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider the retired Indian Navy officer's sentence and conviction.

India has consistently demanded the right to appoint an Indian legal counsel for Jadhav. Speaking on this issue later in the day, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated, "We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on this matter. And the government of India is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav".

The Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Jadhav having business dealings in Iran was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its judgment, the ICJ stayed Jadhav's death sentence until the review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction is completed. Additionally, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav.

On July 16, Pakistan once again failed to fulfill its obligations pertaining to the ICJ verdict by not providing unimpeded, unhindered, and unconditional access to Jadhav. The MEA stated that Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity to Jadhav and the consular officers. Noting that the retired Naval officer was under stress, the MEA elaborated that the arrangements did not permit a free conversation. After lodging a protest on the farcical consular access provided by Pakistan, the Indian consular officers left the venue.

