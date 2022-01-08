Pakistan Cries Foul After India’s Refusal To Attend SAARC Summit; 'obstruction Is Clear'

Miffed by India's cold response to its SAARC invitation, Pakistan on Friday alleged that New Delhi's 'myopic' attitude was rendering a valuable platform for regional cooperation increasingly dysfunctional.

SAARC - a regional grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - has been ineffective since 2016 and its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said India's "obstruction of the SAARC process was an established fact."

Pakistan's response came a day after India said there was no "material change" on the decision of participating in the SAARC summit being held by Pakistan.

"You are aware of the background as to why the SAARC summit has not been held since 2014. There has been no material change in the situation since then. Therefore, there is still no consensus that would permit holding of the summit," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing in New Delhi.

'India responsible for hampering SAARC process': Pakistan

Rejecting Bagchi's as false, Iftikhar blamed India for 'hampering' the 19th SAARC Summit that was scheduled to take place in Pakistan in 2016. The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet.

"Motivated by its partisan reasons, and acting in violation of Charter provisions requiring exclusion of bilateral issues, India was responsible for stymieing the 19th SAARC Summit scheduled to take place in Pakistan in 2016," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Iftikhar said India's myopic attitude was rendering a valuable platform for regional cooperation increasingly dysfunctional.