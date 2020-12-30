Pakistan: Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude Jolts Islamabad

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan's capital region Islamabad today, according to India's National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake struck around 11:03 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres from the surface. According the Ministry of Earth Sciences agency, the epicentre of the earthquake was 113 kilometres north of Pakistan's capital Islamabad. Tremors were also felt in parts of India and Afghanistan.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 30-12-2020, 11:03:46 IST, Lat: 34.70 & Long: 72.92, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 113km N of Islamabad, Pakistan for more information https://t.co/x9z6alU1ng pic.twitter.com/tnMzLkTbPd — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 30, 2020

So far, no reports of casualties or property damage have been reported from the country, however, it is still early to presume anything. Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited. An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude had hit Afghanistan, Pakistan and neighbouring countries on December 27, according to the US Geological Survey.

