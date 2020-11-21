Pakistan Embassy In UAE Advises Citizens To 'abide By Local Social Media Laws'

The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 20 has advised its citizens to abide by the local laws for social media of the host country. In a statement shared by the country’s mission in Abu Dabi said that Pakistanis should follow the UAE laws and its respective states while using the social networking sites and advised them to refrain from indulging in “out of context” activities on the platforms. The Embassy of Pakistan in UAE also shared the emergency contacts for citizens who face any issues.

"The Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi advises Pakistani community members living in UAE to abide by the local laws of the host country and respective States in using social media," said a statement issued by the embassy.

“Out of context social media activity should be avoided and any issue/problem faced by community member may be reported,” it added.

Pakistanis complain about visa rejection

Even though the Pakistan Embassy did not clarify if it has received any complaint from the community members against the UAE authorities, Pakistanis in the foreign nation have reportedly raised issues with the authorities this week about visas of family members being rejected. As per ANI report, Pakistan Information Minister Shibli Faraz has confirmed that the visa services in the UAE have been suspended for new applicants.

"This will not affect those who already hold visit visas," he added.

As per reports, the United Arab Emirates has reportedly suspended the issuance of the new visas for visitors from Pakistan and 11 other nations until further notice. The news was also confirmed by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on November 18 and said that the decision was made by UAE authorities is “believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19”.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said, “We have learnt that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries” including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya and Afghanistan.

