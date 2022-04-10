Pakistan: FIA Directs Staff To Stop Govt Officials From Leaving Country Without NOC

Amid the political turmoil in Pakistan, the difficulties of Imran Khan and his officials seem to be mounting as the staff of the probe agency, FIA, directed their staff to stop any government official from travelling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

According to the senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official, the department has put its staff on high alert in order to staff the government officials to flee from the country amid possibilities of enquiries against them. As per the reports of Dawn, the move came after the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation late on Saturday night.

His resignation came when embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan was witnessing voting on the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan National Assembly. Subsequently, the FIA’s immigration staff at all international airports of the country was placed on high alert.

They were directed to stop all those government officials who intend to travel abroad without a no-objection certificate, the Pakistani newspaper reported. Apart from the probe agency staff, the Airport Security Force was also put on high alert. It said that the checking of passengers travelling abroad was increased.

Government officials may face investigations

Amid high-voltage drama due to the worst political turbulence in Pakistan, Opposition parties have finally ousted the country’s embattled Prime Minister, Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote early on Sunday. The awful situation for Khan came despite his repetitive appeal in the Parliament.

He even held a number of rallies to gain the support of the public, but all of his efforts went in vain as he lost the no-confidence motion. However, while seeking Khan’s ouster, the opposition had accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soars and the Pakistani rupee plummets in value. Therefore, there are possibilities that the current government officials may face investigation.

Image: AP