Pakistan Govt Forms Committee To Probe Murree Tragedy That Killed At Least 23 People

On Sunday, 9 January, a committee was formed by the Pakistan government to investigate the deaths of at least 23 people who were stranded in their vehicles in the snow-covered Murree region. Following the finalisation of the members' names, a notification was issued appointing Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasrullah as the convener of the committee. Members of the committee also include provincial secretaries Ali Sarfaraz Asad Gilani, as well as Assistant Inspector General Farooq Mazhar news agency ANI reported citing Geo News.

As per the report, the parameters of reference under which the committee will work were also specified in the notification. The committee will determine which government departments were liable for the crisis situation that took place Murree. It will also examine the steps taken to manage the influx of tourists and vehicles. In addition, the committee will investigate what preventative actions institutions took in light of the Met Office's weather advisory. It will evaluate if a media warning was issued to stop people from visiting the tourist attraction. The committee will also look into what traffic control measures adhered to during the snowfall and what safety precautions were undertaken after reports of severe weather conditions were received, the report stated.

Committee to submit report within one week

The committee is expected to submit its report to the provincial government within seven days. According to the initial report submitted to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, deaths occurred owing to carbon monoxide poisoning. Meanwhile, Buzdar also announced Rs 17.6 million in financial aid for the families of deceased people, Geo News reported. Buzdar claimed in a statement that there were 33,745 automobiles in Murree as of Saturday night (8 January), far more than the hill station can accommodate. According to the report, 162,000 vehicles entered the city between 3 to 7 January.

Pakistani PM expressed grief over the tragic incident

Earlier on Sunday, 9 January, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that a travel ban to Murree and Galiyat will be extended for another 24 hours, despite police clearing snow from all key roads in the hill region to restore traffic flow. He further stated that only residents of Murree and the surrounding areas would be permitted to travel on these roads upon showing their national identity cards, the Pakistani news outlet reported. It should be mentioned here that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed grief over the tragic incident. "I have ordered an inquiry and am putting in place strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies," he tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP