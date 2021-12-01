In a huge embarrassment for the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan, the nation's Auditor-General Javaid Jahangir detected massive irregularities in its COVID-19 expenditure. This report was based on the audit of various departments and organizations of the Pakistan government that incurred expenditure during the pandemic on relief activities, provision of subsidized food items and implementation of the Economic Stimulus Package. It has been submitted to Pakistan President Arif Albi following which it will be tabled before the country's Parliament.

Here are the flaws highlighted in the audit:

Contrary to the law, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) failed to submit copies of 55 contracts worth more than 50 million Pakistani rupees each to the National Accountability Bureau thereby hindering transparency in public procurements.

Non-transparent procurement of COVID-19 equipment from China

Loss of $9,94,000 to the public exchequer on account of purchase of ventilators at higher rates

$4 million grant by China to construct a 250 bed-Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center not utilized by the NDMA

Excess payment of $7,00,000 to a Chinese firm for procurement of ventilators

The government incurred a loss of 48.65 million Pakistani rupees due to the non-imposition of stamp duty

Weak contract management by the NDMA

Live saving injections were distributed without keeping in view the respective shares of the provinces as provided in the approved SoP

Relatively better-off beneficiaries received payment under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program. Launched by Imran Khan on April 1, 2020, this scheme entailed the disbursement of Cash Transfers to protect the vulnerable section of the population. As per the analysis, 1.32 million enrolled beneficiaries have still not been paid.

Loss of 8.251 million Pakistani rupees was incurred owing to the Directorate of Central Health Establishment (CHE) purchasing personal protective equipment at higher rates as compared with procurements made by the National Institute of Health (NIH)

Out of the Economic Stimulus Package for citizens, 314 billion Pakistani rupees were not released