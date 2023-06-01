Pakistan Govt Sets Conditions For Negotiations With PTI Chief Imran Khan

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has put forward a condition in front of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan if he wants to negotiate. While talking about Imran Khan, Dar said that the talks with the PTI Chairman would only be possible if the latter "apologises to the nation for the May 9 riots."

Further, Pakistan's finance minister asserted that Imran Khan should not only admit his mistakes but also promises to not "repeat them". Dar has also stated that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif would have to be persuaded for talks with Imran Khan and talks cannot be held with perpetrators of violence. He also stressed that an investigation has been conducted into May 9 incident and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

Pakistan finance minister slams former Pakistan PM

While talking about the May 9 Pakistan unrest, Dar has suggested that examples should be made so that such incidents don't repeat in the near future. While blaming Imran Khan for the havoc in Pakistan on May 9, he claimed that the evidence has revealed the involvement of Imran Khan in planning the riots. However, Dar asserted that the government does not believe in political victimisation.

Dar was questioned if Nawaz Sharif's daughter can be arrested or not, to which the Finance minister replied, " No one is above the law." Further, he added, "Women involved in May 9 incidents cannot get relief." Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan had to face economic difficulties due to the wrong decisions of the PTI chairman. He added that international financial institutions have been keeping an eye on Pakistani politics.

It is to be noted that Ishaq Dar has slammed Imran Khan after he recently tweeted about Pakistan's melting economy. Taking to Twitter Imran Khan wrote, "Pakistan's economy has gone into a free fall. Dollar is at Rs. 315 in the open market, while for non-CNIC holders the rate is between Rs 320-325. The gap between the official rate & open market rate is Rs30/$."