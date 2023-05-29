Last Updated:

Pakistan High Commission Suspends Activities Of Its School In Delhi

The Pakistan High Commission here has suspended the activities of its school in the national capital on account of low enrolment.

Press Trust Of India

The school catered to the needs of children of the mission's staff, which dwindled after Islamabad downgraded its strength in 2020.

Upon completion of the current academic year, the activities of the Pakistan High Commission School have been suspended, because of low enrolment levels in view of the downgraded strength of the High Commission, a Pakistan High Commission spokesperson said in response to media queries.  "It may be noted that the school was never open to public and exclusively catered to the needs of children of staff of the High Commission," he said.

The spokesperson said it may be recalled that the diplomatic strength of the High Commission was halved in June 2020 upon the request of the host country. 

