Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on April 30, announced a huge march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a 'corrupt and imported government'. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, in a video message, asked his party workers and supporters to carry out a long march and protest against newly appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

According to ARY News, in the video, the cricketer-turned-politician emphasised that every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the 'blatant insult' of his country. Khan has been indicating a huge rally. So far, his party has staged three massive rallies in Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore where he demanded fresh elections.

Imran Khan said, "It is difficult to delay the date of a real freedom march - PTI long march towards Islamabad - as people are angered to see thieves as traitors and want immediate justice against them."

Imran Khan pledges to issue white paper on corruption by 'Sharif Clan'

This development comes a day after Khan announced that he would issue a white paper on the alleged corruption involving incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif and his brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif. “Shehbaz Sharif has corruption cases amounting to Rs 40 billion,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) commander told Party workers in Multan. Lambasting his successors further, he said that a government of “thieves” was derogatory to the public of Pakistan.

“Imposing a government of such crooks and thieves is an insult of the people (of Pakistan), I will issue a white paper on the corruption of the Sharif clan,” he said.

Earlier, Khan had also decided to write letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and President Arif Alvi to ask about the progress of investigations into a letter from the United States (US) highlighting 'foreign conspiracy' against his government.

He has claimed that the local traitors received money for making people slaves to their foreign handlers, however, the people of Pakistan have realised what is happening and are enraged and disappointed over interference in the political affairs of the country through a foreign conspiracy. However, the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the 'threatening' telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy" to oust Khan's PTI government.

In March, Khan faced a historic no-confidence motion following which he lost the Prime Ministerial position to Pakistan Muslim League’s Shehbaz Sharif. The PTI Chairman, has since then, been campaigning that he was ousted as a result of a “foreign conspiracy.”

Image: AP/Facebook/@mianshehbazsharif