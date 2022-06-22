Pakistan: Imran Khan To Challenge NAB Amendments In SC, Calls For 'throwing Govt In Jail'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan reacted strongly against the recent amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws and affirmed he will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court this week. Khan, while criticising his successor Shehbaz Sharif for making "unconstitutional" changes in the constitution, said that the entire government should face a jail term for the 'shameless' action.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in the national capital Islamabad, the former country head said, "They should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws shamelessly -- as this government did."

Further, he announced to challenge the amendments in the apex court. While explaining the consequence of the amendments, he claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be saved after the changes. According to Khan, the incumbent government amended section 14 of the law, which now states that a person will only be held accountable for the "money left in the fake accounts (when a person is arrested)". As per the PTI Chairman, the onus of proving the guilty now lies on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), not the person who is accused of the crime.

"If I am a public office holder earning an income of Rs 50, then I will have to explain why I have assets worth Rs 100 and where did I get the extra Rs 50 from. But now, they have reversed the role and the NAB will have to explain how did a public office holder get extra assets," he said. Further, he maintained following the NAB law amendments, the watchdog will have to establish whether an individual stockpiled assets illicitly. Besides, Khan stated that the amendments to section 21 have now made the information on foreign assets inadmissible. He clarified that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will get "clean chits" in the Avenfield Fileds case.

Pakistan PM & his son are already facing corruption charges

It is worth mentioning incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, are also facing a multi-billion money-laundering case. Earlier in the first week of this month, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sought the custody of Sharif and his son. The major development came as the Federal agency claimed they got some evidence against the duo and also prepared an interim investigation report, which they had already filed in the court. As per the agency, both father and son have been allegedly involved in a money laundering case worth 14 billion Pakistan Rupees ($75 million).

Image: AP