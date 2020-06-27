Pakistan Hikes Petrol Price By Rs 25.58 Per Litre, Diesel Up By Rs 21.31

Fuel prices in Pakistan witnessed a steep surge on Friday. Price of petrol in Pakistan rose from Rs 74.52 to Rs 100.10 per litre, an increase of Rs 25.58 per litre. Diesel price shot up from Rs 80.15 to Rs 101.46 per litre, an increase of Rs 21.31 per litre.

As reported by international media, the statement issued by Pakistan's Finance Division said that the decision to hike the prices of petroleum products has been taken in view of the rising oil prices in the global market.

Price ofeof kerosene, which is still prevalent in the remote areas where liquified petroleum gas is not available, has been hiked by Rs 23.50, from existing Rs 35.56 to the new price Rs 59.06.

Prior to Pakistan, the Indian government had also increased the fuel prices as a repercussion to the fluctuations in international crude oil prices. Opposition parties in India have taken this opportunity to target the centre over the repeated fuel price hike in the past three weeks. Former allies turned opposition in Maharashtra Shiv Sena has questioned the Centre as to why should oil companies be given a free hand to raise prices.

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana had said, "Why give a free hand to oil companies to raise prices like this? People are already affected by unemployment, salary cut, etc and now this fuel surcharge adds to their pitiable plight."

"For the first time in history, it has happened that diesel prices have overtaken petrol prices," the editorial added.

"The government unlocked the country to bring back the economy on track but the oil companies have unlocked the prices of petrol and diesel," Shiv Sena in a jibe similar to the one by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country by saying it has "unlocked" the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices.

Congress has decided to organise a sit-in protest (Dharna) at the party's district headquarters across the country on June 29 as a mark of protest against the rising prices of Diesel and Petrol.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by Rs 0.25 per litre and diesel by Rs 0.21, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.38 per litre from Rs 80.13, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.40 a litre from Rs 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, petrol price has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks.