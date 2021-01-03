Pakistan Interior Minster Threatens Strict Action Against Those Who 'malign Army'

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has warned that strict actions would be taken against anyone who maligned the country’s army, Geo News reported. His remarks came in reference to a January 3 rally scheduled by opposition alliance People Democratic Movement (PDM) in Bahawalpur, Punjab. The 11 party opposition alliance, in a juggernaut movement, has asked for the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation on corruption charges and has previously lambasted the army at various occasions.

"Action will be taken within 72 hours against anyone using maligns or uses derogatory language against the Pakistan Army or other state institutions," the Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking to local media reporters in Rawalpindi, Ahmed slammed PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying his politics had “turned upside down.” “Maulana's stars are in circulation and his politics has turned upside down," Ahmed, an ally of PM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the administration of Bahawalpur has rejected an application by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz to hold a rally in the city citing possible terrorist attacks and COVID-19. “There is credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally and the permission cannot be granted to PML-N for the Bahawalpur rally,” ANI quoted as commissioner of Bahawalpur as saying.

PDM demands Khan's resignation

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of denial for this demand, the front has announced a rally against the government. Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the major leaders who have repeatedly said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies held in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

"PDM has come out stronger than before and is more determined than before to rid the nation of this illegitimate government," said the PDM chief and added that all PDM constituent parties had reported to the meeting today that the resignations of "all" Opposition lawmakers had reached their party leaderships, in accordance with the December 31 date given for this purpose by the alliance, as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI)