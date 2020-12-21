Bilawal Bhutto Calls For Pak PM Imran Khan's Resignation, Warns Of Oppn's Islamabad March

In a fresh attack aimed at Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has demanded Imran Khan's resignation over his inability to provide solutions to the issues faced by the public. Bhutto, who is a part of Pakistan's grand Opposition attempting to topple the PTI government, has claimed that Khan is unaware of the country's ground realities adding that the public had been deprived of meals as well. Moreover, he also asserted that the Prime Minister will not be able to 'save himself' once the Opposition begins the long march planned.

"I think the government is not aware of the ground realities. The current government does not realise the kind of issues the people are facing and their hatred for a system which deprives them of meals. If he does not have solutions for addressing the people's issues, he should resign. We have solutions for providing relief to the people," ANI quoted the PPP chief.

Previously, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had remarked that PTI government had achieved nothing in its first two years of power. Pakistan's grand Opposition alliance has been hosting massive gatherings and anti-government rallies to demonstrate against the Imran Khan administration. The long march to Pakistan's capital - Islamabad - has been planned for January - February.

During the rally on Sunday, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman was quoted as saying, "We will march towards Islamabad in late January or early February." He further said, "We will no longer allow the illegitimate government to rule. We will only rest after it is brought to an end."

Addressing the rally via video link, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif once again lashed out at the armed forces, accusing them of being involved in political matters. "Stop political engineering factories in agencies," said the 70-year-old three-time former Prime Minister. He has repeatedly blamed Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for Pakistan's current situation. "They say, don't take names? Tell me, what should we do? Is Imran Khan alone responsible for the predicament the country is in?" Sharif asked. Pakistan's powerful Army has denied meddling in politics. Prime Minister Khan also denies that the Army helped him win the election in 2018.

