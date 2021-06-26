Pakistan Introduces 'sugar-free' Mangoes For Diabetics; Three New Varieties Hit Markets

Taking leverage of its mango diplomacy expertise, Pakistan has now introduced three varieties of sugar-free mangoes for diabetics who are fond of the summer fruit. According to a report by Pakistan's ARY News, the varieties named- Sonaro, Glenn, and Keitt have been developed with a 4-6% sugar level through scientific modification at M H Panhwar Farms in Sindh’s Tando Allahyar.

“The Government of Pakistan had conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Mr Panhwar for his research related to fruits including mangoes and banana. After his death, I continued his work and carried out modification after importing different genres of mangoes [from foreign countries] to test its growth in this atmosphere and soil," M H Panhwar’s nephew Ghulam Sarwar told ARY News.

While regular varieties of Pakistan mangoes like Sindhri and Chaunsa have 12-15% sugar level, Panhwar Farms has cultivated varieties with just 4.7% sugar level through scientific modification. At their 300-acre farm, more than 44 mango varieties are available and novel techniques are being developed to introduce more doctored varieties with low sugar levels and better shelf life.

“Keitt variety has the lowest sugar level up to 4.7 percent while Sonaro and Glenn have sugar level up to 5.6 percent and 6 percent respectively," the nephew told ARY News. The sugar-free mangoes for diabetics are available for Rs 150/kg in Pakistan markets.

Pakistan Mango diplomacy rejected

Earlier this month, Pakistan had sent mangoes to the heads of 32 nations in an attempt to solidify ties. Varieties such as the Chaunsa mango, Anwar Rattol, and Sindhari were a part of the consignments that were sent to the US, China, Iran, Turkey, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Russia amongst others on behalf of Pakistan president Arif Alvi. However, several countries rejected the Pakistan Mango diplomacy initiative citing COVID-19 concerns and quarantine regulations. Notably, Pakistan's all-weather friend China had also rejected its fruit souvenirs.