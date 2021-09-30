Last Updated:

Pakistan Is Epicentre Of All Forms Of Terrorism, Creates Terrorists: MQM's Altaf Hussain

Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism in all of its forms, according to Altaf Hussain, founder and head of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM)

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Pakistan

IMAGE: Twitter/@AltafHussain_90


Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism in all forms, according to Altaf Hussain, founder and head of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM). He claimed that the Pakistan Army and its infamous Intelligence Agency, ISI are actively 'creating terrorist proxies and exporting terrorists throughout the world.'

He went on Twitter and wrote, "Pakistan is the epicentre of all kinds of terrorism. I have been pointing out to the Democratic world including United Nations for many years but unfortunately, all in vain." Along with the Tweet, he shared four images of text stating, "Pak Army and its notorious Agency, ISI had created and still busy in creating their terrorist proxies and exporting terrorists throughout the world eg. Taliban, Al-Qaeda and ISIS."

Thousands of MQM office-bearers have been assassinated

He also claimed that the Pakistan Army and ISI founded MQM-Haqiqi, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQMP) to weaken the original MQM. Hussain said that thousands of MQM office-bearers and members have been assassinated extrajudicially, while the original MQM led by him has been unjustly banned, with all of its offices, and his home sealed. Hundreds of people are imprisoned in jails and are kidnapped.

READ | 'Pakistan Army, ISI trained me': Captured Lashkar terrorist confesses on camera

In response to a question about the Afghan situation, Hussain stated that the Taliban's takeover is the result of the Pakistan Army and ISI providing complete logistical, financial, medical, military and intelligence assistance to the Taliban. Hussain included a list of additional terrorist proxies formed by the Pakistan Army and ISI in his remarks, which includes, Al Qaeda, Sipah-e-Mohammad, Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-fiqha-e-Jafaria, Sipah-e-Sahaba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Al Rasheed Trust, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Lashkar-e-Islam, Jamaat-ul-Ansar, Khuddam-e-Islam.

READ | Pakistan Woman sentenced to death, fined PKR 50,000 over blasphemy charges

The ideology of Altaf Hussain's MQM

Altaf Hussain published the MQM's Charter of Resolutions (Qarardad-i-Maqasid) in early 1987, which laid the foundation for his party's ideology. Many of Sindhi nationalists' long-standing complaints were expressed in the MQM charter and a cooperation agreement was reached between the MQM and other Sindhi nationalist organisations in early 1988. Apart from the issues outlined in the party's initial resolution, Hussain proposed that Muhajirs be considered a fifth subnational alongside Punjabis, Pathans, Balochs, and Sindhis.

READ | Imran Khan's party admits Pakistan terrorists carried out 26/11 terror attack on India

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@AltafHussain_90

READ | Pakistan stocks dip nearly 3% after US moves Bill proposing sanctions on Taliban, partners
READ | US historian slams Pakistan, says 'Islamabad should be moved to FATF black list'
Tags: Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM, Altaf Hussain
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND