Pakistan: Islamabad International Airport's False Ceiling Collapses Due To Heavy Rain

A significant portion of the false ceilings at the international departure and concourse hall of Islamabad airport collapsed following heavy downpour on Friday, August 14. As per reports, no person was injured nor did the mishap disrupt the services at the airport. As major sections of the white-coloured panels fell down, the airport management shut the area down and cordoned it off.

Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar said that 56mm rain fell in a brief span of time and it was an extraordinary event, as reported. He said that the designs of the outer ceilings at the airport allow the entrance and circulation of air especially in areas without the air-conditioning.

Khokhar acknowledged that sometimes due to high-speed winds, the authorities have faced a similar situation. The Aviation Division spokesperson also added that the officials are trying to mend the position with the assistance of the engineering directorate of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

50 killed in three days in Pakistan rains

Unusually heavy downpour has been disrupting many lives in Pakistan since last week. An international media outlet reported on August 9 that nearly 50 people have been killed across Pakistan after three days of heavy monsoon rain and flash floods.

Pakistan’s national Disaster management Authority has said that 19 people died in rain-related mishappenings in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in the southern Singh province while eight and ten people died in Punjab province and northern Gilgit-Baltistan region respectively in just three days.

The drastic rains have also destroyed hundreds of homes along with causing a breach in a flooded main canal and inundating villages in the Singh province. The monsoon season runs from July through September and the swollen rivers end up damaging crops and infrastructure in the nearby settlements.

