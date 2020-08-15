Pakistan Embarrassed On Independence Day; Oppressed Minorities Protest At Embassy In US 

On Pakistan's Independence Day on Friday, oppressed minorities of Islamabad protested in front of Pakistan embassy at Washington DC in the United States. Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz- a political party which advocates for the independence of Sindh's province in Pakistan protested with banners reading, "Stop human rights violation in Sindh, Pakistan", "Free Balochistan from Pakistan" and others.

Over the years the minority communities in Pakistan like Baloch, Pashtuns, Mohajirs, Kashmiris, Baltis, Christians and Hindus have been facing persecution at the hands of both the government and the army.

'Stop enforced disappearances'

In Karachi, Pakistan Police used force to stop the protesters, including family members of the missing persons and human rights activists, outside the Press Club on the eve of Independence Day. According to media reports, five people were injured in the scuffle with the police.

'Pakistan is a colony of the Chinese'

The Voice for Sindhi Missing Persons and other human rights organisations organised a protest rally to express solidarity with the families of missing persons in Sindh and shouted slogans like "Yeh jo dehshat gardi hai, iske piche vardi hai (The people in uniform are behind these terrorist activities)".

Meanwhile, in a video message, Naela Quadri Baloch, Chairperson, Baloch People's Congress, said, "August 14 is the day when the converted Punjabis divided their own country as they were disloyal with their own motherland India. They divided it to serve British interests and past these many years, they have served British interests. Earlier, they were a colony of America and now they are a colony of Chinese colony. When they celebrate August 14 it has no sense and Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan."

She further said, "As Pakistan was a landlocked country, they needed Balochistan to occupy. For Baloch people, August 14 is the worst day, one of the worst days in human history just like the days of holocaust."

(With agency inputs)