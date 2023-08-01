Pakistan Jacks Up Fuel Prices By Rs 19 A Litre In 'national Interest', Netizens In Shock

Pakistan hiked its fuel prices Tuesday in what Pakistan's foreign minister has called the "national interest". Announcing the move, Dar said the decision was taken as part of a commitment made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said that raising petrol and diesel prices was unavoidable because it had given its word to the global financial agency to add petroleum development levy (PDL) to the rates.

Ishaq Dar justifies fuel price hike

The announcement was delayed as officials scrambled to find a way through it, considering the turmoil of inflation and economic crisis that citizens have gone through. But with no hope in sight, the new prices were announced on Tuesday and went into effect immediately. "We tried to either reduce or see what could be adjusted in its working. But we all know about our commitments with the IMF on the petroleum development levy," Dar explained.

"Keeping in mind national interest, it is crucial that we pass on the minimum [amount] which has been calculated," the finance minister added. Furthermore, he argued that if the country had no agreement with the IMF, the government would have managed to lower the PDL and help its people.

What do Pak citizens have to say?

He also mentioned that he would not follow the footsteps of the previous government, which lowered the price of petrol and violated promises made to the IMF by doing so. Dar justified the move by claiming that the cost of high-speed diesel has risen up in the global market, and therefore it was necessary to hike the local rates.

Anyone has Bilawal's video in which he says arrogantly "Welcome to Purana Pakistan".? please share under this tweet! let's make it viral again as fuel prices keep on rising... — oyezuni (@zu_Haib) August 1, 2023

So the idea is to push the consumer away from #petrol n #diesel and choose ____________ as an alternate #fuel?



P.S. I can't think of anything that will fill the blank in Pakistan https://t.co/4ttDK5isB0 — I Am Change 🕊️ #MTFBWY 🇸🇦 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇵🇰 🚀 (@UnCappingAgate) August 1, 2023

On behalf of 99.99% Pakistanis, i am sending lots of lanat to current Govt of Pakistan due to increase in fuel prices 19/- per litre, GB sy lanat qubool frmayen — مزمل لیاقت 🇵🇰 (@muzammil_4351) August 1, 2023

The announcement seems to have infuriated the people of Pakistan, who took to social media to express their anger. "Anyone has Bilawal's video in which he says arrogantly "Welcome to Purana Pakistan".? please share under this tweet! let's make it viral again as fuel prices keep on rising," said one user, as another added, "On behalf of 99.99% Pakistanis, i am sending lots of lanat to current Govt of Pakistan due to increase in fuel prices 19/- per litre."