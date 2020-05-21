'Covid Doesn't Exist; Imran Khan Invented It To Get Debt Waiver': Pak Man In Viral TV Byte

Under the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan seems to be living in its own bubble with its citizens ridden with ignorance and mistrust for their own administrators. In a video shared by Pakistani journalist Nailya Inayat on Twitter, a news channel reporter was seen intervening ordinary citizens, during which he went to question a man who was not wearing a mask amid the viral pandemic. In response to his question, the man laughed it off by saying that there is no such thing as the Coronavirus and that it is a 'myth' created by the Pakistani government to get its loan waived off at an international level.

"There is no such thing as Corona, this is a way to fool the citizens. Imran Khan has brought Corona as an excuse to get rid all of Pakistan's debts. This is a way of politics. There is no such thing as Corona. If anything happens to anyone in any locality, they put the tag of Corona on him. There is no such thing as Corona, it is all a rumour. Pakistan Government has created this rumour. Have you seen Corona?" asked the man.

"Corona hai he nahin." You definitely can't treat stupidity. pic.twitter.com/w4EXqo0wHn — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 20, 2020

It was only a day earlier that the blatant ignorance of Pakistani netizens was exposed when they thanklessly jumped on the Turkey bandwagon trending 'Boycott UAE' on Twitter after a Turkey-based account asked Pakistani's to trend the hashtag highlighting the strengthening relationship between India and the UAE. It is imperative to understand, that Pakistan has been a heavy borrower of the UAE, and owes the country $30 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, on the Corona front, Pakistan recorded 1,932 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 46 fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 45,898 with 985 deaths. Despite the number of Coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the country, Pakistan has decided to gradually exit the countrywide lockdown that was imposed from March 9.

