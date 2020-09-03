Last Updated:

Pakistan Top-cop Brazens Out 'noted' Wise-crack Response To Trump; Gets Hammered Online

Quoting Trump’s 'Law & order' tweet, Islamabad DC jokingly wrote, “Noted. Action will be taken." However, a Pakistani news channel called him out on it

Pakistan

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday issued his response after being slammed by Pakistani media for his response to US President Donald Trump's tweet. Shafqaat had responded to a tweet by Trump where he demanded ‘Law and Order’ in the country amidst mounting public anger over the death of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrator.

Quoting Trump’s tweet, the Islamabad DC wrote, “Noted. Action will be taken.”

Pakistan’s GTV reporter depicted that the Deputy Commissioner’s reaction to Trump’s tweet was offensive and extremely serious. Slamming Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat in a news bulletin, the reporter said, “Look at the audacity of the DC of Islamabad, responding to the tweet by American President Donald Trump.”

'Let's have some IQ'

A short video of the news report has been circulating on social media. Hamza Shafqaat also took to Twitter and reacted to the hilariously mistaken media report. "It is unfortunate that wit and humour get lost on social media so easily. Let's have some IQ and a little sense of humour, please," he tweeted. 

Netizens slam Islamabad DC

