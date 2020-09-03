Pakistan Top-cop Brazens Out 'noted' Wise-crack Response To Trump; Gets Hammered Online

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday issued his response after being slammed by Pakistani media for his response to US President Donald Trump's tweet. Shafqaat had responded to a tweet by Trump where he demanded ‘Law and Order’ in the country amidst mounting public anger over the death of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrator.

Quoting Trump’s tweet, the Islamabad DC wrote, “Noted. Action will be taken.”

Noted. Action will be taken ✅ https://t.co/B2Fxfbcbng — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) August 31, 2020

Pakistan’s GTV reporter depicted that the Deputy Commissioner’s reaction to Trump’s tweet was offensive and extremely serious. Slamming Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat in a news bulletin, the reporter said, “Look at the audacity of the DC of Islamabad, responding to the tweet by American President Donald Trump.”

When sarcasm got lost in translation. Trump tweets "Law & order", DC Islamabad quotes him with "Noted. Action will be taken." GTV thinks it was all extremely serious. pic.twitter.com/2MvRGiOsV3 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2020

'Let's have some IQ'

A short video of the news report has been circulating on social media. Hamza Shafqaat also took to Twitter and reacted to the hilariously mistaken media report. "It is unfortunate that wit and humour get lost on social media so easily. Let's have some IQ and a little sense of humour, please," he tweeted.

This is hilarious. But at the same time very unfortunate that wit and humour gets lost on social media so easily. Let's have some IQ and a little sense of humor please 🤡👏👏 https://t.co/NMl7dkxFHt pic.twitter.com/OW311O14J7 — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) September 2, 2020

Netizens slam Islamabad DC

such irresponsible from government officer of Pakistan...bas ab DC level pe hazri lagwana reh gia tha — Sohail Chaudhry (@SohailC20393163) September 1, 2020

US would be out of ur jurisdiction. Let me remind you once again of an area that comes in ur jurisdiction and it’s badly under the shadow of encroachment plz take some action and give relief to the vehicles that get stuck there “Khanna road all the way to Alipur farash” — Muhammad Adil Abbasi (@Aadil474) September 1, 2020

Hope Islamabad administration has solved problems in islamabad and that is why ready to offer help rather submission to US president ..Swesome — Sohail Chaudhry (@SohailC20393163) September 1, 2020

