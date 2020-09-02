Pak PM Imran's 'special Advisor' Bajwa Hid US Pizza Empire In Declaration; Clear Hypocrite

Over the past few weeks, the heat on Pakistan's multi-faceted Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has turned up following the revelation of his hidden multi-million dollar pizza delivery business in the US. This after the retired general declared 'no assets or business outside Pakistan' in his official declaration form to the Imran cabinet in June.

Bajwa and Papa John's Pizza

According to a report published by 'Fact Focus', it was back in 2002 when Bajwa's younger brothers opened their first franchise outlet of Papa John’s pizza in the United States. Starting with one franchise, the middle-class family has now turned the pizza delivery business into an empire worth $39.9 million, which coincidently began in the same year as Bajwa's appointment as a lieutenant colonel in Pervez Musharraf's staff.

Soon after in 2004, three more franchises were opened. In 2006-07, another 20 and another 28 in 2008. According to the report by Fact Focus, this would involve an investment of approximately $52.2 million, raising red flags on how the family was sourcing such massive investments to fuel their multi-million dollar pizza franchises in the US.

“The Bajwa family’s companies spent an estimated $52.2 million to develop their businesses and $14.5 million to purchase properties in the United States, while Asim Bajwa and his department were encouraging Pakistanis to invest within their relatively undeveloped country,” said the report.

As Asim Bajwa began rising up in military ranks from dictator Musharraf's staff, to staff officer, then major general and later to the director-general, ISPR, his business mirrored his political growth. The proportional rise in Bajwa's military/ political positions in the Pakistan Government and the success of his Pizza business, went hand in hand, once again bringing to limelight the corruption accusations that have been levied against him.

It did not just stop at a pizza business for the retired lieutenant general, Bajwa's brothers, his wife and sons further expanded the empire to set up 99 companies in four countries under the name "Bajco Group". Among these were 19 companies in the US, two in Pakistan, four in Canada and some in UAE. The question still on where the funds and investments were coming from.

Now back to 2020, on why Bajwa is facing flak. In June, the retired general signed an official declaration form, disclosing 'all' his assets and liabilities as special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the form, Bajwa declared an investment of a mere Rs 3.1 million in his wife’s name. Apart from this, he declared no “Immovable Property Held outside Pakistan” and no “Business Capital outside Pakistan” forgetting the 175 franchises of Papa John's Pizza that he has opened in another part of the world.

Facing the brunt of massive corruption charges in Pakistan, Bajwa's appointment as Imran Khan's special advisor and as the Chairman of the crucial China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has once again raised suspicions. Heading the CPEC, the retired general is expected to look after the implementation of about $60 billion in Pakistan investments. Possibly, a couple of more Papa John's pizza joints would now flourish.

