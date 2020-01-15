The Debate
Pakistan Min Faisal Vawda Brings A Boot On Live TV To Show 'Loyalty' To Pak Army, Trolled

Pakistan News

PTI federal minister for water resources Faisal Vadwa on Wednesday, January 15, appeared on a Pakistani television show with a military boot on the table

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) federal minister for water resources Faisal Vadwa on Wednesday, January 15, appeared on a Pakistani television show with a military boot on the table. According to Vadwa, he was "showing his loyalty to the Pakistani army." 

According to reports, the PTI minister was trolling his rivals -- the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PLMN) leaders. He said that "those who compromise, never strike a chord," and put the military boot on the table. Further reports stated that with his remarks, the other two participants who belonged to the PPP and PLMN left the show. 

Faisal Vadwa trolled

In no time, the clipping of the show went viral on social media and Netizens heavily trolled the PTI Minister. 

 

 

Pak army reviews security situation along LoC

Meanwhile, three days after India's Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane made a massive statement about regaining Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Pakistan Army held a meeting to review the security situation along the LoC. According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, the Corps Commanders on Tuesday discussed the “geostrategic, regional and national security environment” in the border areas.

