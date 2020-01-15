Pakistan Min Faisal Vawda Brings A Boot On Live TV To Show 'Loyalty' To Pak Army, Trolled

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) federal minister for water resources Faisal Vadwa on Wednesday, January 15, appeared on a Pakistani television show with a military boot on the table. According to Vadwa, he was "showing his loyalty to the Pakistani army."

According to reports, the PTI minister was trolling his rivals -- the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PLMN) leaders. He said that "those who compromise, never strike a chord," and put the military boot on the table. Further reports stated that with his remarks, the other two participants who belonged to the PPP and PLMN left the show.

In no time, the clipping of the show went viral on social media and Netizens heavily trolled the PTI Minister.

I am a big supporter of PTI but i strongly condemm this kind of behaviour on national tv. Faisal wavda should apologise.. Other wise @ImranKhanPTI must take action.. They are damaging party cause. #PTIDisrespectsArmy — Zoya (@zoya_libra) January 15, 2020

Imagine a political life where you struggle for 22 years and people like faisal wavda, firdous aashiq awan fawad chaudhry zartaj gul are member of your cabinet — sigh (@Mz_gujjar) January 14, 2020

Faisal wavda brings boot in live show 🤦🏻‍♀ 😂 pic.twitter.com/NHWCcoyqYA — Fizza Haideri (@Fizzahaideri) January 14, 2020

Today is the darkest day of Pakistan's democratic history. Federal Minister Faisal Wavda placed a Military boot on the table , during a talk show. pic.twitter.com/NQoAuSuF1S — rubina balouch (@burbashee) January 14, 2020

Faisal wavda is my daily reminder of why "they" should not be in power, because they install such jokers for their expediency. — Imperfectionist (@Behrulkahil) January 14, 2020

Pak army reviews security situation along LoC

Meanwhile, three days after India's Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane made a massive statement about regaining Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Pakistan Army held a meeting to review the security situation along the LoC. According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, the Corps Commanders on Tuesday discussed the “geostrategic, regional and national security environment” in the border areas.

