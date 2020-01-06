Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Slaps Journalist After He Links Him To TikTok Star

Science and Technology Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain slapped TV anchor Mubasher Lucman on Sunday during an argument over the Tik Tok star Hareem Shah. Media reports suggest that this incident occurred during the reception ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari's son. Other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leaders present at the event included Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani.

The spat between Hussain and Lucman

The spat began as Jahangir Tareen and Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry were discussing the allegations that the TV anchor Lucman had levelled on Chaudhry on his show. Reportedly, Lucman had salaciously linked Fawad Chaudhry to the TikTok star Hareem Shah. It was at that moment that Lucman arrived there, triggering a war of words between him and Chaudhry over the issue.

Read: Nankana Sahib: Pakistan in complete denial over religious persecution of minorities

Read: Virtual martial law in Pakistan: Pak dissidents

The Minister protested the claims made by Lucman on his show and subsequently slapped the TV anchor. The altercation stopped when others present at the reception intervened. Soon after, both Hussain and Lucman left the event.

Hussain later took to Twitter and tacitly admitted to the act of slapping the anchor. Earlier, Hussain had also slapped another TV anchor, Sami Ibrahim, in June 2019. Meanwhile, the TikTok star linked to Chaudhry gained popularity over the social media after she shared a video wherein Hareem Shah was seen inside a conference room at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's foreign ministry office.

Read: Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any regional conflict: FM Qureshi

Read: MEA: Pakistan yet to pay its share for South Asian University campus construction

(With ANI Inputs)