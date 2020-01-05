The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Nankana Sahib: Pakistan In Complete Denial Over Religious Persecution Of Minorities

Pakistan News

Pakistan remained in a denial mode over the violence in Nankana Sahib, one of Sikhism's holiest site, constantly downplaying the incident as a minor scuffle

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Pakistan remained in a denial mode over the violence in Nankana Sahib, one of Sikhism's holiest site, constantly downplaying the incident as a minor scuffle. Breaking his silence on the shocking mob attack on Nankana Sahib, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the attack is against 'his vision' and will 'find zero tolerance'. Dragging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, Khan once again accused the Indian government of perpetrating violence against Muslims and other minorities. This brazen attack by the Pakistani PM comes even as he faced humiliation after posting a fake video alleging Police excesses on Muslims in UP. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
TRUMP ISSUES FRESH WARNING
VIOLENCE REPORTED AT JNU
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
ROHIT SHARMA HAILS IRFAN PATHAN