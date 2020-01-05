Nankana Sahib: Pakistan In Complete Denial Over Religious Persecution Of Minorities

Pakistan remained in a denial mode over the violence in Nankana Sahib, one of Sikhism's holiest site, constantly downplaying the incident as a minor scuffle. Breaking his silence on the shocking mob attack on Nankana Sahib, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the attack is against 'his vision' and will 'find zero tolerance'. Dragging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, Khan once again accused the Indian government of perpetrating violence against Muslims and other minorities. This brazen attack by the Pakistani PM comes even as he faced humiliation after posting a fake video alleging Police excesses on Muslims in UP.