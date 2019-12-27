Pakistan Minister's Bizarre & 'inappropriate' Video Call With TikTok Star Goes Viral

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid has landed himself in a new controversy as video call of him with a Pakistani social media sensation Hareem Shah as taken the Internet by a storm. However, this is not the first time that the Minister and Hareem have come under the media spotlight as earlier this year a selfie of them together went viral as well.
Hareem Shah took to her Twitter and shared footage of a video call with the Minister, alleging that he used to send her inappropriate pictures. In the video, Hareem was also seen saying, "Have I ever revealed any of your secrets so far?." The Minster in response said, "do whatever you want", and disconnected the call, fuming.
What? 😳 pic.twitter.com/NLWSCAStXE— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 26, 2019
The tweet was later deleted by Hareem and she also posted a video message on her account claiming that she had no intention to defame anyone.
The video garnered a plethora of comments and became a topic of debate as netizens came up with a range of reactions. While some people slammed the Minister, others took the video as a source an entertainment.
Not so surprising to expect from someone like him.— Dev 🇮🇳 (@Peaceful_Foodie) December 27, 2019
(Yawn).
Aur inhe POK chahiye. 😁— Nirdhan Brahman निर्धन ब्राह्मण (@Nirdhan_Brahmin) December 26, 2019
HAHAHAHAAHAH kya baat hai yaar https://t.co/usKMFz91EB— Areesha Ashi (@AreeshaAshi) December 26, 2019
Hareem had earlier stirred a controversy after she posted videos inside the Pakistan Foreign Office earlier this year.
