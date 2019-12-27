Pakistan Minister's Bizarre & 'inappropriate' Video Call With TikTok Star Goes Viral

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid has landed himself in a new controversy as video call of him with a Pakistani social media sensation Hareem Shah as taken the Internet by a storm. However, this is not the first time that the Minister and Hareem have come under the media spotlight as earlier this year a selfie of them together went viral as well.

Hareem Shah took to her Twitter and shared footage of a video call with the Minister, alleging that he used to send her inappropriate pictures. In the video, Hareem was also seen saying, "Have I ever revealed any of your secrets so far?." The Minster in response said, "do whatever you want", and disconnected the call, fuming.



The tweet was later deleted by Hareem and she also posted a video message on her account claiming that she had no intention to defame anyone.

A Range of reactions from Netizens

The video garnered a plethora of comments and became a topic of debate as netizens came up with a range of reactions. While some people slammed the Minister, others took the video as a source an entertainment.

Not so surprising to expect from someone like him.

(Yawn). — Dev 🇮🇳 (@Peaceful_Foodie) December 27, 2019

Aur inhe POK chahiye. 😁 — Nirdhan Brahman निर्धन ब्राह्मण (@Nirdhan_Brahmin) December 26, 2019

HAHAHAHAAHAH kya baat hai yaar https://t.co/usKMFz91EB — Areesha Ashi (@AreeshaAshi) December 26, 2019

Hareem had earlier stirred a controversy after she posted videos inside the Pakistan Foreign Office earlier this year.

