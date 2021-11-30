Pakistan Model Apologizes For Hurting Sentiments After Posing In Front Of Kartarpur Sahib

After stirring controversy for posing in front of Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistani model Sauleha issued an apology to the Sikh community on Tuesday saying that her actions were not intended towards hurting religious sentiments. In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, the Pakistani model clarified she had not gone to Kartarpur Sahib as a part of the shoot but instead had gone there to learn about the Sikh history and culture. Sauleha stated that she had immense respect for the Sikh religion and would refrain from doing such acts in the future.

"Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasn't done to hurt anyone's sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I don't respect their culture. I am sorry," she wrote in her Instagram post.

"And I just saw people taking pictures and I took a lot of Sikh pictures too there. I wouldn’t have done it in the first place. I respect the Sikh culture, religion very much and I am sorry to all the Sikh community. These pictures were just a part of a memory that I went there. Nothing more nothing less. However, in the future, i will always be more clear about these things and refrain to do so such acts. Kindly share it so people must know that it wasn’t intentional," she added.

Akali Dal demands action

In the post shared by journalist Ravinder Singh Robin, the model is seen posing inside the premises of Kartarpur Gurudwara in bright red attire, bareheaded. Her photographs featured in the ad is for a brand named 'Mannat Clothing' which uploaded several photos on its social media handle. Many Twitter handles including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa termed it a 'desecration' to Sikhism.

Modelling at Sri Kartarpur Sahib is Desecration. Pak Court issued Arrest Warrant of star who did dance video at Mosque; same must be done against this woman frm Lahore as example of treating all religion at par



Otherwise, any talk of respect for Sikhism is hollow @GovtofPakistan https://t.co/0OsPJyg3a9 pic.twitter.com/T2CigYRsxR — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021

Modelling bareheaded for ladies' attire, in the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan, by a Lahorite woman, has several hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs. Further the pictures were uploaded on social media.@ImranKhanPTI @MORAisbOfficial pic.twitter.com/i5RX01kWGo — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) November 29, 2021

Facing massive flak, Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry had asked the designer and the model to apologize to Sikh Community. Meanwhile, the brand - Mannat Clothing has removed all its posts, apologized for its error, and distanced itself from the photoshoot.