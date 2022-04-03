Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif Attacked, Daughter Maryam Calls For PM Imran Khan's Arrest

A day ahead of the Imran Khan no-trust vote in Pakistan, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London. As per sources, a few young men tried to attack the former Prime Minister outside his London office on Saturday and left his bodyguard injured. The attack was allegedly carried out by an activist of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling PTI party. Following this, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif has now come forward to demand the arrest of Imran Khan.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while speaking post the attack demanded PM Imran Khan’s arrest for ‘provocation, incitement and sedition’. The attack came after PM Imran Khan called for nationwide protests in Pakistan ahead of the no-confidence vote in National Assembly. Maryam further slammed the PTI workers for resorting to violence.

Taking the matter to Twitter, Maryam wrote, “Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law-and-order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared.” A Pakistani journalist on Saturday claimed that former PM Nawaz Sharif was attacked by a PTI activist in London and added that search parties had been formed to locate and arrest the culprits involved.

Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement & sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 2, 2022

Former PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London

Ahmad Noorani, the Pakistani journalist working for a Pakistan-based digital media outlet, wrote on Twitter, “Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been attacked in London by a PTI activist. Action must be taken in Pakistan against the PTI as now the party has crossed all limits. Physical violence can never be condoned. PTI must be made an example now.” He further shared that Sharif’s guard was injured in the attack.

The attack against Nawaz Sharif comes after Imran Khan launched an attack on the opposition and slammed the Leader of Opposition and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif (Brother of Nawaz Sharif) claiming that he faced allegations of massive corruption. Khan said that the opposition “will do slavery of America” if got into power. On March 27, Nawaz Sharif had accepted the condition of PML-Q over the Punjab Chief Minister slot. The proposal, which got earlier rejected, was later accepted to get the support of the government ally on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The position of the Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six months.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP