Pakistan Neta 'waiting' With Duck-hunt Gun And Joggers For Indian Army In PoK; Trolled

Pakistani politician, Mushtaq Minhas, was heavily trolled over his reaction to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). In retaliation to the statment, the Pakistani politician posted a picture of himself with a duck-hunt gun, wearing joggers and a hat, saying that he was "waiting."

The absurd post was captioned with "General Manoj Mukund Naravane we are waiting," as Minhas stood alone, in a casual outfit holding a gun. On Saturday, General Manoj Mukund Naravane proclaimed that if the Parliament wants, even PoK could belong to India. While emphasizing training, General Naravane stated that the Indian Army will train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane we are waiting pic.twitter.com/gTMQ9pIWh4 — Mushtaq Minhas (@mushtaqminhas) January 13, 2020

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

Here's how netizens trolled Mushtaq Minhas over this photograph:

Kabhi koi chidiya bhi maari hai ?? — John (@John35675066) January 13, 2020

That too in sport shoes and pyjamas. 😂😂 — Vijaykumar 🇮🇳🕉️ (@Shanidevprasan) January 13, 2020

Come on! Don’t forget that floppy hat and pajamas! Those are some mean equipment. — Arun💫 (@arunshome) January 13, 2020

Chief of Army Staff's statement spooked Pakistan, who was quick to respond on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any "act of Indian aggression." He claimed that military action across LOC are ''rhetoric" used by COAS for Indians. The statement was retweeted by spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Such remarks were also made by the previous COAS Bipin Rawat on several occasions. On October 25, while addressing a ceremony on the launch of the honorary postal stamp for Siachen Warriors, Gen Rawat reiterated, "Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is ours. When we say ‘Jammu and Kasmir as a whole’, we also mean PoK and Gilgit Baltistan".

