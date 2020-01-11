Pakistan Rattled; Tweets After COAS Naravane's 'Will Get PoK If Parliament Says' Remark

As the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Manoj Mukund Naravane made a huge declaration regarding the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), it seems as if Pakistan is spooked. Taking to Twitter, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any "act of Indian aggression." He claimed that military action across LOC are ''rhetoric" used by COAS for Indians. The statement was retweeted by spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Statements by Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC are routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil.

Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, General Naravane made a huge statement regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) stating that if the Parliament orders for the Army to take PoK, then the Army will accordingly take it. While addressing the Army's annual news briefing, Naravane stated that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be part of India as stated by the political leadership. While emphasizing training, General Naravane stated that the Indian Army will train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

Such remarks were also made by the previous COAS Bipin Rawat on several occasions. On October 25, while addressing a ceremony on the launch of the honorary postal stamp for Siachen Warriors, Gen Rawat reiterated, "Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is ours. When we say ‘Jammu and Kasmir as a whole’, we also mean PoK and Gilgit Baltistan".

On August 6 when the lower house of the Parliament passed the J&K (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah during the debate had said PoK and Aksai Chin are integral parts India. "Pakistan occupied Kashmir comes under the boundaries J&K, Both PoK and Aksai Chin are very much a part of India. We will give our life for it," he said.

