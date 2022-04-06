Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Elected As CM Of Punjab By Opposition

The Pakistan Chief Justice on Wednesday pulled up Prime Minister Imran Khan over the dissolution of the national assembly, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the President had a right to ask the reason behind dissolving the assembly from the PM. "Can the President ask the Prime Minister the reasons for dissolving the Assembly," Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned, to which Advocate Ali Zafar replied that the President is bound by the recommendation of the Prime Minister. "It is not necessary to state the reasons for recommending the dissolution of the Assembly," said Advocate Zafar.