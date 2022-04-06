Last Updated:

Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Elected As CM Of Punjab By Opposition

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan terming it ‘unconstitutional’. The Pakistan National Assembly was subsequently dissolved and Imran Khan called for fresh elections in the country. The Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter and is hearing the case on a day-to-day basis.

22:31 IST, April 6th 2022
Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses joy as Hamza Shehbaz Sharif gets elected as Punjab Chief Minister

 

21:50 IST, April 6th 2022
Hamza Shahbaz Sharif elected as Chief Minister of Punjab by opposition

Hamza Shahbaz got 199 votes ( excluding vote of Speaker Shazia Abid) 

21:48 IST, April 6th 2022
Pakistan's Punjab: Opposition’s own Assembly Session at Hotel in Lahore underway

Pakistan's Punjab: Opposition’s own Assembly Session at Hotel in Lahore underway. Rangers to be deployed in Lahore. 

 

21:27 IST, April 6th 2022
Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice's daughter Sahar Zareen Bandial resigns as Member Council of Complaints, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice's daughter Sahar Zareen Bandial resigns as Member Council of Complaints, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)

19:58 IST, April 6th 2022
'I will be going to Punjab Assembly ijlaas' says Maryam Nawaz

 

19:44 IST, April 6th 2022
Imran Khan party's (PTI) Sindh legislators protest against US and opposition, demands hanging for the opposition MNAs

Imran Khan party's (PTI) Sindh legislators protest against US and opposition, demands hanging for the opposition MNAs 

 

19:02 IST, April 6th 2022
Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaier writes to Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaier writes to Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif. Asks both to nominate two members for nomination of caretaker Prime Minister of Punjab

16:59 IST, April 6th 2022
Pak Chief Justice Questions Imran Khan; 'Dissolved Assembly Because He Had No Numbers'

The Pakistan Chief Justice on Wednesday pulled up Prime Minister Imran Khan over the dissolution of the national assembly, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the President had a right to ask the reason behind dissolving the assembly from the PM. "Can the President ask the Prime Minister the reasons for dissolving the Assembly," Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned, to which Advocate Ali Zafar replied that the President is bound by the recommendation of the Prime Minister. "It is not necessary to state the reasons for recommending the dissolution of the Assembly," said Advocate Zafar. 

16:54 IST, April 6th 2022
Pakistan Political Crisis: Pakistan Supreme Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow

 Pakistan Political Crisis: Pakistan Supreme Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow

 

14:42 IST, April 6th 2022
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker to vote against PTI

As per sources, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has rebelled against PTI. This came after his own party filed a no-confidence motion against him. Sources revealed that Mazari has formed a group of 15 MPAs who will vote against Pervaiz Elahi during the no-trust motion. 

14:31 IST, April 6th 2022
Shehbaz Sharif hits out at Imran Khan

 

14:27 IST, April 6th 2022
Punjab Assembly building locked

As per sources, the Punjab Assembly building has been locked indicating that PTI and its allies want to prevent the Assembly session from taking place today at any costs. Speaking to the media, the Deputy Speaker who is facing a no-confidence motion by his own party said, "The people who don't want the Assembly proceedings to run smoothly can derail them. They should understand that there is already chaos in our country. They want to run the proceedings by keeping aside the law and the Constitution. But I will function as per the law and the Constitution." 

14:19 IST, April 6th 2022
Bench questions scope of Deputy Speaker's powers

Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked the government's advocate Babar Awan whether the Deputy Speaker also exercise the powers of the Speaker. In response, Awan said, "I will answer in detail". On this, Justice Ejaz-ul-Hasan said, "No, no, you just say yes or no". 

13:52 IST, April 6th 2022
PTI files no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker

In a big development, PTI filed the motion of no confidence against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. This comes hours ahead of the Assembly session to elect the new Chief Minister. 

 

13:11 IST, April 6th 2022
SC turns down request for in-camera briefing on diplomatic cable

The Supreme Court rejected Babar Awan's request for an in-camera briefing to show a diplomatic correspondence which PTI has buttressed as proof of the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the Imran Khan-led government. He observed, "Both Army and Government are on same lines. In a conversation with senior anchor Muhammad Malik, DG ISPR said that the position of the army is the same as stated by the committee". 

12:59 IST, April 6th 2022
SC asks for minutes of the National Security Committee meeting

When the government's advocate Babar Awan raised the alleged horsetrading of PTI lawmakers at the Sindh House and the Awari Hotel in Lahore, the CJ specified that the courts run according to facts and law. Maintaining that the court won't go into allegations and counter-allegations, he questioned the counsel whether the Deputy Speaker had the authority to take such an action. Explaining the foreign conspiracy charge, Awan stated that the top diplomat conveyed the message of another country's diplomat to three people- the Head of Mission, Deputy Head of Mission and Defense Attache. 

He added that ‎the letter came on March 7 after our diplomats met abroad. After which, the CJ asked for the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting. Awan responded that the diplomatic correspondence can be shown on camera if the court so desires. 

12:43 IST, April 6th 2022
Want to end this historic case today: Supreme Court

Commencing his arguments, government advocate Babar Awan told the Pakistan Supreme Court that not all political parties have filed petitions against the decision of the Deputy Speaker. He specifically named opposition parties such as MQM, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtun Tehfeez Movement and Rah-e-Haq Party. In an indication that the court will not tolerate delaying tactics, the SC CJ stated that the bench wants to end this historic case today itself. 

12:13 IST, April 6th 2022
President's Secretariat asks EC to propose election date

In its letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the President’s Secretariat asked it to propose dates for holding general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly i.e., 3rd April 2022. It noted that consultation with the Election Commission is required for announcing the date of general elections as per Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017. 

 

11:48 IST, April 6th 2022
PDM chief calls emergency meeting

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called an emergency meeting of the joint opposition at 3 pm today. PML(N), PPP, ANP, MQM, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party will also participate in the meeting. The meeting will consider the political situation, including the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister.

11:11 IST, April 6th 2022
Pakistan PM asks people to protest against foreign conspiracy

 

10:59 IST, April 6th 2022
Imran Khan urges SC to probe 'foreign conspiracy'

In a key development, Pakistan PM Imran Khan requested the country's Supreme Court to form a high-powered commission of judges to investigate ‘foreign conspiracy’ against his government. To buttress his 'foreign conspiracy' charge, Khan had cited a diplomatic cable sent by the ex-Pakistan's envoy to the US on March 7 which quoted diplomat Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". In his submission, Khan asserted that the NSC participants had agreed on the threat posed by this. 

10:43 IST, April 6th 2022
EC exploring ways to conduct early elections

Following PTI's announcement that the elections will be held in 90 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan, which is already functioning with three members including the chief election commissioner, is looking for ways to make it possible. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, according to the Pakistani media, has sprung into action along with the two other ECP members to deal with the massive challenge of conducting elections before which a series of key actions are to be taken. A day earlier, it denied issuing any statement about the feasibility of conducting elections. 

09:58 IST, April 6th 2022
Ex-Pakistan FM denies Maryam Nawaz's allegations

Shortly after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif levelled a series of allegations against the PTI-led government in Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly refuted those calling them "irresponsible". This came after Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday had alleged that the "threat letter" shown by Prime Minister Imran Khan was actually drafted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was not credible. Qureshi also asked her to provide evidence for proving her allegation. 

08:19 IST, April 6th 2022
Imran Khan wanted to sack Qamar Bajwa: Rebel PTI MP

In a huge charge, rebel PTI MP Aamir Liaquat Husain alleged that Imran Khan wanted to sack Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said, "I want to tell Khan Sahab that none of us are traitors. You labelled members of the National Assembly as traitors. I was not even there during voting. When I reached, it was too late and the doors were closed. Now, I will give my vote. Until yesterday, I was with you traitor now I will be with those who are not traitors. You tried to remove General Bajwa. I give testimony that you had called me and said that I am going to remove General Bajwa". 

 

07:27 IST, April 6th 2022
PPP bats for no-confidence motion in other provinces

Addressing a press conference, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed that his party intends to bring a no-confidence motion against PTI-led governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He mentioned that PPP will talk to the other opposition parties in this regard. 

 

07:27 IST, April 6th 2022
Punjab Assembly session called today

On Tuesday evening, Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari recalled his earlier order summoning the Assembly session on April 16. This came after Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told him that not calling the session on April 6 would lead to contempt of court as he had assured the Supreme Court in this regard. Thus, the election of the Punjab CM will take place at 8 pm tonight. 

 

07:27 IST, April 6th 2022
'Foreign conspiracy' claim

Facing a tough test of survival in the no-confidence motion, Khan first talked about the 'foreign conspiracy' to dislodge his government. At his massive rally in Islamabad on March 27, he waved a letter as proof. On the occasion, he also hinted that former PM and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was a part of this plot and that he was holding secret meetings in London. After the opposition questioned the authenticity of his claims, Khan showed the 'secret letter' to his Cabinet members and allies and gave a gist of the same to select journalists on March 30.

The letter referred to by Imran Khan was a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7. The latter, who has been replaced by Ambassador Masood Khan, shared details about his meeting with US diplomat Donald Lu. He reportedly contended that the decision to visit Russia on the eve of the invasion was Imran Khan's call and not that of the military establishment. The letter also quoted him as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". 

07:27 IST, April 6th 2022
Opposition's grouse against Imran Khan

The opposition’s discontent stems from the 2018 General Election in Pakistan that was allegedly rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, just a few days before the election, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were sentenced by an Accountability court on charges of corruption. Moreover, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Khan’s Tehreek-I-Insaf party.

Since then, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders have called Khan as ‘selected’, hinting at the role of the Pakistani military in rigging the election. The opposition parties have also been riled by the fact that Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau has been regularly arresting its leaders. Moreover, the Imran Khan-led government is facing a huge backlash from across the political spectrum over the surging inflation, increasing debt, purported misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US president Joe Biden's snub. 

07:27 IST, April 6th 2022
Pakistan plunges into constitutional crisis

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. At the outset, Pakistan Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry invoked Article 5 of the Constitution which states that it is the basic duty of every citizen to show loyalty to the State. 

Thereafter, he equated the no-confidence motion to an effective operation of "regime change" by a foreign government. This was a reference to a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7 which allegedly quoted a US diplomat as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan SC took cognisance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict. The case is being heard by a 5-judge bench currently

