Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Elected As CM Of Punjab By Opposition

Quick links:
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 6, 2022
Sherrrrrrr 🐅🐅🐅
Nawaz Sharif zindabad 🙌❤️
Hamza Shahbaz Sharif elected as Chief Minister of Punjab by opposition. Hamza Shahbaz got 199 votes ( excluding vote of Speaker Shazia Abid)
Pakistan's Punjab: Opposition’s own Assembly Session at Hotel in Lahore underway. Rangers to be deployed in Lahore.
Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice's daughter Sahar Zareen Bandial resigns as Member Council of Complaints, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)
To stand with Hamza who clearly has the majority, I will be going to Punjab Assembly ijlaas at 7 Insha’Allah.— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 6, 2022
Imran Khan party's (PTI) Sindh legislators protest against US and opposition, demands hanging for the opposition MNAs
MQM leader Altaf Hussain was banned for incitement of terrorism for making a speech from London - and cleared by a UK jury. This video of Sindh assembly members isn’t incitement or ban applies only on Altaf and others opposed to PTI? This is playing with fire, with lives. pic.twitter.com/zeI6VnnPdQ— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) April 6, 2022
Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaier writes to Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif. Asks both to nominate two members for nomination of caretaker Prime Minister of Punjab
The Pakistan Chief Justice on Wednesday pulled up Prime Minister Imran Khan over the dissolution of the national assembly, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority.
During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the President had a right to ask the reason behind dissolving the assembly from the PM. "Can the President ask the Prime Minister the reasons for dissolving the Assembly," Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned, to which Advocate Ali Zafar replied that the President is bound by the recommendation of the Prime Minister. "It is not necessary to state the reasons for recommending the dissolution of the Assembly," said Advocate Zafar.
Pakistan Political Crisis: Pakistan Supreme Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow
#BREAKING| Pakistan Political Crisis: Pakistan Supreme Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow— Republic (@republic) April 6, 2022
Tune in here for live updates: https://t.co/vgM3nmUmp3 pic.twitter.com/LHJpVx7BhT
As per sources, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has rebelled against PTI. This came after his own party filed a no-confidence motion against him. Sources revealed that Mazari has formed a group of 15 MPAs who will vote against Pervaiz Elahi during the no-trust motion.
Lust for power has wholly paralysed Niazi & the remainder of his henchmen psychologically & mentally. The fact that some PTI people have stood up against Niazi in defence of the Constitution is welcoming. Let us all get together as Pakistanis to uphold & protect the Constitution!— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 6, 2022
As per sources, the Punjab Assembly building has been locked indicating that PTI and its allies want to prevent the Assembly session from taking place today at any costs. Speaking to the media, the Deputy Speaker who is facing a no-confidence motion by his own party said, "The people who don't want the Assembly proceedings to run smoothly can derail them. They should understand that there is already chaos in our country. They want to run the proceedings by keeping aside the law and the Constitution. But I will function as per the law and the Constitution."
Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked the government's advocate Babar Awan whether the Deputy Speaker also exercise the powers of the Speaker. In response, Awan said, "I will answer in detail". On this, Justice Ejaz-ul-Hasan said, "No, no, you just say yes or no".
In a big development, PTI filed the motion of no confidence against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. This comes hours ahead of the Assembly session to elect the new Chief Minister.
The Supreme Court rejected Babar Awan's request for an in-camera briefing to show a diplomatic correspondence which PTI has buttressed as proof of the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the Imran Khan-led government. He observed, "Both Army and Government are on same lines. In a conversation with senior anchor Muhammad Malik, DG ISPR said that the position of the army is the same as stated by the committee".
When the government's advocate Babar Awan raised the alleged horsetrading of PTI lawmakers at the Sindh House and the Awari Hotel in Lahore, the CJ specified that the courts run according to facts and law. Maintaining that the court won't go into allegations and counter-allegations, he questioned the counsel whether the Deputy Speaker had the authority to take such an action. Explaining the foreign conspiracy charge, Awan stated that the top diplomat conveyed the message of another country's diplomat to three people- the Head of Mission, Deputy Head of Mission and Defense Attache.
He added that the letter came on March 7 after our diplomats met abroad. After which, the CJ asked for the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting. Awan responded that the diplomatic correspondence can be shown on camera if the court so desires.
Commencing his arguments, government advocate Babar Awan told the Pakistan Supreme Court that not all political parties have filed petitions against the decision of the Deputy Speaker. He specifically named opposition parties such as MQM, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtun Tehfeez Movement and Rah-e-Haq Party. In an indication that the court will not tolerate delaying tactics, the SC CJ stated that the bench wants to end this historic case today itself.
In its letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the President’s Secretariat asked it to propose dates for holding general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly i.e., 3rd April 2022. It noted that consultation with the Election Commission is required for announcing the date of general elections as per Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called an emergency meeting of the joint opposition at 3 pm today. PML(N), PPP, ANP, MQM, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party will also participate in the meeting. The meeting will consider the political situation, including the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister.
The people are always the strongest defenders of a country's sovereignty & democracy. It is the people who must come out & defend against this latest & biggest assault on Pakistan's sovereignty & democracy by a foreign power thru local collaborators -- our Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2022
In a key development, Pakistan PM Imran Khan requested the country's Supreme Court to form a high-powered commission of judges to investigate ‘foreign conspiracy’ against his government. To buttress his 'foreign conspiracy' charge, Khan had cited a diplomatic cable sent by the ex-Pakistan's envoy to the US on March 7 which quoted diplomat Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". In his submission, Khan asserted that the NSC participants had agreed on the threat posed by this.
Following PTI's announcement that the elections will be held in 90 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan, which is already functioning with three members including the chief election commissioner, is looking for ways to make it possible. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, according to the Pakistani media, has sprung into action along with the two other ECP members to deal with the massive challenge of conducting elections before which a series of key actions are to be taken. A day earlier, it denied issuing any statement about the feasibility of conducting elections.
Shortly after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif levelled a series of allegations against the PTI-led government in Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly refuted those calling them "irresponsible". This came after Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday had alleged that the "threat letter" shown by Prime Minister Imran Khan was actually drafted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was not credible. Qureshi also asked her to provide evidence for proving her allegation.
In a huge charge, rebel PTI MP Aamir Liaquat Husain alleged that Imran Khan wanted to sack Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said, "I want to tell Khan Sahab that none of us are traitors. You labelled members of the National Assembly as traitors. I was not even there during voting. When I reached, it was too late and the doors were closed. Now, I will give my vote. Until yesterday, I was with you traitor now I will be with those who are not traitors. You tried to remove General Bajwa. I give testimony that you had called me and said that I am going to remove General Bajwa".
#آئین_کا_غدار_عمران_خان— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 5, 2022
تم نے مجھ سے اکیلے میں کیا کہا یاد ہے کپتان!!! pic.twitter.com/d3jYiIdABa
Addressing a press conference, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed that his party intends to bring a no-confidence motion against PTI-led governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He mentioned that PPP will talk to the other opposition parties in this regard.
"وقت آگیا ہے کہ ہم پنجاب کے بعد خیبر پختونخوا میں بھی تحریک عدم اعتماد کے کر آئیں اور ملک کے ہر کونے سے اس سلیکٹڈ حکومت کا خاتمہ کریں۔"— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 5, 2022
چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari
3/5 pic.twitter.com/2SiT0OFcpx
On Tuesday evening, Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari recalled his earlier order summoning the Assembly session on April 16. This came after Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told him that not calling the session on April 6 would lead to contempt of court as he had assured the Supreme Court in this regard. Thus, the election of the Punjab CM will take place at 8 pm tonight.
Facing a tough test of survival in the no-confidence motion, Khan first talked about the 'foreign conspiracy' to dislodge his government. At his massive rally in Islamabad on March 27, he waved a letter as proof. On the occasion, he also hinted that former PM and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was a part of this plot and that he was holding secret meetings in London. After the opposition questioned the authenticity of his claims, Khan showed the 'secret letter' to his Cabinet members and allies and gave a gist of the same to select journalists on March 30.
The letter referred to by Imran Khan was a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7. The latter, who has been replaced by Ambassador Masood Khan, shared details about his meeting with US diplomat Donald Lu. He reportedly contended that the decision to visit Russia on the eve of the invasion was Imran Khan's call and not that of the military establishment. The letter also quoted him as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences".
The opposition’s discontent stems from the 2018 General Election in Pakistan that was allegedly rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, just a few days before the election, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were sentenced by an Accountability court on charges of corruption. Moreover, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Khan’s Tehreek-I-Insaf party.
Since then, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders have called Khan as ‘selected’, hinting at the role of the Pakistani military in rigging the election. The opposition parties have also been riled by the fact that Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau has been regularly arresting its leaders. Moreover, the Imran Khan-led government is facing a huge backlash from across the political spectrum over the surging inflation, increasing debt, purported misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US president Joe Biden's snub.
Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. At the outset, Pakistan Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry invoked Article 5 of the Constitution which states that it is the basic duty of every citizen to show loyalty to the State.
Thereafter, he equated the no-confidence motion to an effective operation of "regime change" by a foreign government. This was a reference to a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7 which allegedly quoted a US diplomat as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.
In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan SC took cognisance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict. The case is being heard by a 5-judge bench currently