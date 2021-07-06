Pakistan NSA Claims 'end' Of Backdoor Talks With India Post FATF Blow & Victim Card Ploy

Showing its true colours after its brief peace posturing, Pakistan asserted that it had called off the rumoured backchannel talks with India. Speaking to a private channel on July 3, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf claimed that it was India that had approached his country expressing willingness to talk on all issues including Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, "We clearly conveyed them our demand i.e. reversal of August 2019 move, for resumption of talks,"

Back then, a Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by Parliament led to the abrogation of Article 370 followed by the bifurcation of J&K. Yusuf added, "Since they [the Indian government] haven't done anything [favourable] in this regard, so it's over now". He also claimed that PM Modi had failed to convince prominent J&K leaders about the Centre's agenda during his recent all-party meeting.

The rumours about secret talks between India and Pakistan gained traction after the revelations of the UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba in a recent discussion with Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. He alleged that his country played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level". However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not commented on these speculations so far.

Pakistan's flip-flop on bilateral ties

During his maiden visit to Sri Lanka on February 24, Pakistan PM Imran Khan called for resolving differences with India via dialogue. Claiming that he had unsuccessfully attempted to diffuse tensions in the bilateral relationship after assuming power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trading ties with India. In a joint statement issued a day later, the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing from February 25.

Softening the brash tone further, Imran Khan told participants at the Islamabad Security Dialogue that India can benefit from more trade and connectivity to Central Asia if both nations resolve their issues. Speaking at the same event, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa maintained that it is time to bury the past and move forward. However, there was a setback when the Pakistan Cabinet rejected the proposal of the Economic Coordination Committee to import sugar, cotton, and yarn from India.

Thereafter, Khan has repeatedly asserted that his government will not talk to India unless it reverses the steps taken on August 5, 2019, including the abrogation of Article 370 and revocation of statehood. Pakistan's rhetorical narrative is being perceived as a fallout of its embarrassment on the FATF front as it was retained on the greylist. Nailing its failure to prosecute the top leadership of UN Security Council-designated terror groups, the FATF handed over another 6-point list of tasks to be completed.

The ties between the two nations strained further after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station on June 27. Moreover, India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan after a drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. But, Pakistan not only denied this allegation but also accused India of being involved in the June 23 Lahore blast which three people and injured 22 others besides damaging 12 vehicles and houses.