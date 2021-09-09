Facing a backlash over its blatant interference in Afghanistan, Pakistan stopped short of formally recognising the new Taliban government on Wednesday. In a statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Ministry Affairs, it was asserted that the newly announced Cabinet would ensure that urgent needs of people are addressed. At the same time, it stated that it will continue to closely follow the evolving situation in the war-torn country.

The statement added, "We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan. We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people". In a farcical claim, it also reiterated "commitment" to a peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor in late August, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh had exposed Pakistan's role in the Taliban takeover of his country. This was backed by the recent development in Panjshir where the Pakistan military's drones and helicopters aided the terrorist group to capture the province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Moreover, DG ISI Faiz Hameed's publicised visit to Kabul at the height of the Panjshir battle raised concerns about his country's hold on the Taliban. In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Iran on Monday condemned the "foreign interference" in Afghanistan and the killing of resistance leaders.

And that new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security, stability in Afghanistan & work for humanitarian/dev needs of Afghan people. Pakistan reaffirms commitment to peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous Afghanistan @ForeignOfficePk @PakinAfg — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) September 8, 2021

Taliban forms government

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.